Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.4.22

Good Tuesday morning.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is leading U.S. Rep. Val Demings in his bid for a third term, according to a new poll.

Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy phoned 800 likely General Election voters Sept. 26-28 and found that 47% of them plan to back the incumbent Republican in November compared to 41% who say they’ll vote for Demings, a Democrat.

There is a bit of wiggle room with one in 10 voters still unsure who will get their vote. The remaining 2% said they plan to cast their ballot for one of the third-party candidates running for the seat.

Mason-Dixon noted that the margin has shifted little since it took the temperature of the race back in and found Rubio leading 49%-42%. That poll did not offer respondents the option of picking one of the minor candidates.

Rubio’s advantage can be traced back to his standing among third- and no-party voters, who prefer him 44%-39% as well as his above-average performance among Hispanic voters — a traditionally Democratic bloc — who are split between him and Demings at 45% each.

But Rubio’s biggest advantage may be the current President’s dismal job approval rating, which is currently 12 points underwater.

By contrast, Demings and Rubio both scored positive favorability ratings, with the former coming in at plus-4 and the latter landing a plus-9, which is significantly higher than the lukewarm-to-negative favorability rating he’s logged in other recent polls.

___

Erin Moffet is leaving her position as Deputy Chief of Staff for Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for a job in the lobbying world.

Moffet has worked at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for the past four years, overseeing the federal affairs and communications offices. She is now heading to The Liaison Group, a Washington, D.C.-based federal lobbying firm focused on federal cannabis legislation and policy.

At TLG, Moffet will take on the title of Director of Strategic Communications and Policy Adviser.

D.C. is familiar territory for Moffet, who spent nine years working on Capitol Hill before returning to Florida to take a job at FDACS. Part of her time in D.C. she served as U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s Cannabis Policy Adviser.

With Moffet’s departure, Benjamin Kirby, a 30-year political veteran who most recently served as a communications and policy adviser on Fried’s gubernatorial campaign. He will oversee the Department’s press shop for the rest of the Commissioner’s term, which ends in January.

Moffet earned a master’s degree in government, with a political communications concentration, from Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor’s degree in political science and communications from Elon University.

___

Former Deputy Assistant Sergeant at Arms for the U.S. Senate Stephen Klopp is joining Ballard Partners as a partner of the firm’s Washington, D.C. office.

“As our D.C. office continues to grow, Stephen’s extensive experience on Capitol Hill brings a unique, invaluable perspective that will greatly benefit our clients,” said Brian Ballard, the firm’s president and founder. “We are honored to have him on our team.”

Klopp served nearly two decades on Capitol Hill in various capacities, most recently as the Deputy Assistant Sergeant at Arms for the U.S. Senate, where he worked in close partnership with all Senators, Senate leadership, chiefs of staff and Senate committees. Klopp is the president and founder of Sagacity Global Services (SGS).

“I am thrilled to join Brian and his exceptional team in Washington,” Klopp said.

Klopp joined the U.S. Capitol Police in 2003 and graduated top of his class at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. Soon after joining USCP, he served as a Special Agent in Charge and Detail Leader for the agency’s Dignitary Protection Division, where he was responsible for leading protective security details assigned to Congressional Leadership.

Ballard Partners has been one of the largest lobbying firms in the Sunshine State for years and has quickly become one of the largest in Washington since it expanded its operation to the nation’s capital five years ago.

It has since become an international governmental relations firm, setting up offices in Israel and Turkey while simultaneously expanding its footprint in Florida, most recently with a new office in Sarasota.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

Heartfelt thank you to the communities coming together to help neighbors and friends in need. I am proud of our faith-based organizations that have traveled from across the state to deliver help and hope. Floridians are resilient and today I saw that firsthand at @murdockbaptist. pic.twitter.com/nWmYe1Tx0Z — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) October 3, 2022

—@FLSERT: Search & Rescue Update: As of 4 p.m. (EST) more than 2,000 residents have been rescued & evacuated from flooded areas. Search & rescue missions are ongoing in impacted communities. #HurricaneIan

—@CC_StormWatch: With 94 confirmed deaths in Florida from #HurricaneIan, it is now the deadliest hurricane in the Sunshine State since 1935, and the sixth deadliest since statehood. The loss of life is extremely tragic and reminiscent of some of the catastrophic storms in the early 20th century.

—@BMcNoldy: That long-delayed evacuation of a high-risk area seemed troubling and suspicious … and it was. The forecasts were good, but the response to them was botched, with deadly consequences.

—@ElectionSmith: So, it’s perfectly fine for a billionaire to help Floridians get connected to the internet but not to help eligible citizens get registered to vote. #Muskmoney_vs_Zukerbucks

Tweet, tweet:

A reminder many people were at WDW for their "once in a lifetime" trip when #HurricaneIan hit Florida. Kudos to all the amazing Cast Members for making it safe and special. pic.twitter.com/O0eGwHjgLS — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) October 3, 2022

Tweet, tweet:

Our #HurricaneIan cat is starting to explore the safe parts of our home. We believe she is female, so may rename her “Storm.” It’s clear from her stealth mode behavior she is still very scared/traumatized, but she’s starting to come around. pic.twitter.com/70SuIQ7snv — Megan Cruz Scavo (@MeganScavo) October 3, 2022

—@AdamHBeasley: Tyreek Hill on why he’s a Dolphin and not a Jet right now: “State taxes.”

— DAYS UNTIL —

Supervisors of Elections vote-by-mail mailing deadline for General Election — 2; 22-23 NHL season begins — 3; deadline to register for General Election — 8; WPEC televised debate in Florida Governor’s race — 8; ‘Before You Vote’ TV debates (Senate) — 14; NBA season tips off — 14; Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ release — 17; Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 20; Cormac McCarthy’s ‘The Passenger’ releases — 21; Jon Meacham’s ‘And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle’ releases — 21; City & State Florida Digital Summit — 23; Early voting begins for General Election — 25; 2022 General Election — 35; ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ premieres — 38; ‘Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 38; FITCon 2022 begins — 44; ‘The Flash’ premieres — 44; The World Cup kicks off in Qatar — 48; The U.S. World Cup Soccer Team begins play — 51; Florida TaxWatch’s Annual Meeting begins — 60; ‘Willow’ premieres on Disney+ — 60; McCarthy’s ‘Stella Maris’ releases — 63; ‘Avatar 2’ premieres — 73; final Broadway performance of ‘The Music Man’ with Hugh Jackman — 89; Bruce Springsteen launches his 2023 tour in Tampa — 120; ‘Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ premieres — 136; final performance of ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on Broadway — 137; 2023 Legislative Session convenes — 154; ‘John Wick: Chapter 4′ premieres — 171; American Association of Political Consultants Pollies ’23 conference begins — 196; 2023 Session Sine Die — 213; ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ premieres — 213; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ premieres — 241; Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ premieres — 290; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 395; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 409; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Part 2 premieres — 542; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 661; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 661; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 766; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 944.

— TOP STORY —

“Florida’s Hurricane Ian claims at $1.6B — and counting” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Less than a week after Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida, insurers have reported receiving 222,261 claims worth more than $1.6 billion in losses. That number will grow in the weeks and months ahead, bludgeoning an already fragile property insurance market.

The latest data from the Office of Insurance Regulation show 74% of the claims, 165,008, are for residential property, and 136,465 of those are typical residential policies.

Another 3,249 claims are for commercial property. Much of the rest of the claims, 53,251, are for auto policies, crop insurance or industrial policies.

The numbers do not include homes covered by the National Flood Insurance Program, a federal government plan, but do reflect 719 private flood claims that have been filed.

Insurers must make daily reports to the OIR for another week. Monday’s numbers rose by nearly $168 million over the last 24 hours.

Ian is already more costly in Florida than Hurricane Matthew, a powerful 2016 storm that at one point appeared headed for the east coast of Florida before turning north, skirting the Sunshine State’s coast. Matthew spurred 119,345 claims and is worth an estimated $1.18 billion.

“Hurricane Ian death toll reaches 93 as state official defends Lee evacuation” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — As the death toll soared to 93 across the state, Florida’s emergency management chief defended the decision of Lee County officials to hold off on evacuating what turned out to be ground zero for Hurricane Ian where at least 54 people died. “ … I will never second guess a local emergency manager on their decision to pull an evacuation order,” Guthrie said. But he also stressed that the decision was Lee County’s alone. In addition to 58 confirmed deaths by the state across eight counties, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an additional 12 deaths Monday afternoon, and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office added 23 deaths that have not yet been entered into the state system.

“Florida’s death toll from Hurricane Ian tops 100 as the search for survivors continues” via Nouran Salahieh and Dakin Andone of CNN — The number of people killed in Florida by Hurricane Ian rose to at least 100 on Monday, days after the storm made landfall at Category 4 strength, decimating coastal towns and leaving rescue crews searching for survivors while communities face the daunting task of rebuilding. At least 54 people died in Lee County alone, Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Monday — up from the county’s previously announced death toll of 42 — and officials there are facing questions about whether evacuation orders should have been issued earlier. Twenty-four deaths were recorded in Charlotte County — up from 12.

— AFTERMATH —

“CNN reporter presses Gov. Ron DeSantis about Florida evacuation orders” via CNN — CNN’s Nadia Romero speaks to DeSantis about the timing of the evacuation orders in Lee County, as officials are facing mounting questions about why the first mandatory evacuations weren’t ordered until a day before Ian’s landfall.

To watch the exchange, please click on the image below:

“FEMA administrator: Floridians must ‘understand what their risk is’ when rebuilding” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — With at least 70 people dead in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell promised to provide assistance to Floridians as they recover from the powerful Category 4 storm, but also said it’s important to consider the risk of rebuilding in the state’s most vulnerable regions. “When individuals are starting to make decisions about what they’re going to do and what their next steps are, they really need to understand what their risk is,” Criswell told CBS’s ‘Face the Nation’ on Sunday morning. “We need to make sure that we have strong building codes, because we have risks all over.”

“FEMA going door-to-door in Pine Island. See what residents have been saying post-Ian” via Grethel Aguila of the Miami Herald — FEMA disaster assistance teams arrived on Pine Island Monday to canvass door-to-door and assist survivors. Over the past few days, Pine Island residents have taken to Twitter to share their accounts of facing Hurricane Ian and then being stuck on the island after the storm. Concerned loved ones have also expressed their frustration with the slow response and lack of relief efforts.

“Florida says at least 1,700 remain in emergency shelters after Hurricane Ian” via Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald/Tampa Bay Times — At least 1,700 people are still in emergency shelters five days after Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida, a figure that demonstrates the enormity of the post-hurricane crisis as recovery efforts are underway. It remains unclear how many of those people lost their homes in the storm, but state officials on Monday morning said they are preparing plans for emergency housing. The next phase will be to merge the number of shelters in each county and move people to short-term shelters. Currently, there are 27 shelters across 12 counties. Many of those shelters are schools. Then, Federal Emergency Management Agency will take the lead in coordinating the availability of trailers. Hotels may also serve as temporary shelters, said Kevin Guthrie, Florida’s emergency management director.

—“‘Water was coming in like there was no tomorrow’: resident survived Hurricane Ian at the top of a tree” via Pedro Portal of the Miami Herald

“Off the grid since Hurricane Ian, Wauchula to begin reconnecting Monday” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — For most residents of Hardee County, things have been drenched and dark since Hurricane Ian struck. The compact, inland area to the east of Florida’s Gulf Coast suffered heavy flooding when the near-Category 5 maelstrom slammed into the state Wednesday, and more than half the 6,349 utility customers there were without power five days later. That includes all those in Wauchula, a city of fewer than 5,000 residents once known as the “cucumber capital of the world” for its dedication to growing the crop.

“Another challenge for hardest-hit parts of Florida: Finding clean drinking water” via Campbell Robertson and Richard Fausset of The New York Times — Francine Cole’s problem was a depressingly common one this week in Florida: First, there was too much water. Now, there is not enough of it. Cole, 50, lives in a two-story apartment on the western coast of Florida that was battered and flooded by Hurricane Ian. After the storm, she and her husband found themselves holed up on the second floor in a county where the water system was broken, the power was mostly out, and many of the taps, including hers, were dry. The downstairs, Cole said, reeked of sewage. She had bought a couple of cases of water before the storm, but now she had to decide whether to use it to clean or to drink.

“Following Ian, five counties’ schools remain closed with no set reopen date” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Public schools in Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties are closed until further notice, but most of the counties Hurricane Ian affected were back to the books Monday. Education Commissioner Manny Díaz, Jr. said Saturday the state wants schools open as soon as possible. He was with DeSantis in Hardee County, where a few schools are being used as hurricane shelters. “It is imperative that we get kids back in school to return to normalcy so that we can get back to teaching and learning and get the community back in their regular routine,” Diaz said.

“Frustration, anger as Disney World vloggers posted Hurricane Ian content” via Katie Dowd of SFGATE — As Hurricane Ian took aim at Florida last week, millions of residents began the frightening process of evacuating. Those who couldn’t — or didn’t want to — boarded up windows, filled bathtubs with water and prepared for the Category 4 hurricane to strike. But in Orlando, a number of local Florida vloggers headed to Disney World to ride out the storm. There, they documented and monetized one of the worst natural disasters to ever hit Florida, and some of those videos, often paired with distasteful thumbnails showing exaggerated damage at Disney World, are drawing the ire of viewers.

— RESPONSE —

“Civilians furious as relief operations paused while DeSantis toured hard-hit Arcadia” via Michael Paluska of WFLA — In hard-hit Arcadia, good Samaritans have made supply run after supply run for days. Leslie and Justin Nelson used their boat to ferry food, water, medicine, diapers, and anything else people needed that couldn’t get to staging areas. But their routine was interrupted Sunday afternoon for several hours well before DeSantis was even in the area. “We are picking up supplies there from the National Guard and our local agencies, and we are running them to First Bunker on 70 west and 72 because all the major roads to get to those places are either flooded or caved in,” Leslie Nelson said.

“U.S. Small Business Administration opens recovery center in Tampa” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced Monday it will open a Business Recovery Center in Tampa at the Chloe Coney Urban Enterprise Center. The recovery center will provide one-on-one help to businesses affected by Hurricane Ian, including guidance on how to submit a disaster loan application. The Tampa center is the first of many Business Recovery Centers that will open in the affected counties. Businesses and private nonprofit organizations can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets, categorized as an SBA Physical Injury Disaster Loan.

“AARP Foundation to match up to $1M in charitable giving for Hurricane relief” via Florida Politics — The AARP Foundation is launching a relief fund to support victims of Hurricanes Ian and Fiona. The group will match contributions to the fund dollar for dollar up to $1 million. All funds will be directed to organizations providing relief and assistance to those in need, the Foundation announced Monday. “September was a devastating month for millions of people, but especially vulnerable older adults who were already facing hardships before disaster struck,” AARP Foundation Interim President Emily Allen said.

“Florida trial lawyers deliver $50K in supplies to Hurricane Ian victims” via Florida Politics — Members of the Florida Justice Association (FJA) rallied support last week following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian to Southwest Florida to provide needed supplies to those hardest hit and most in need. The group used its 501(c)(3), the FJA Research and Education Foundation, to raise funds to buy items such as food, water, generators, hygiene supplies, chainsaws and other items to distribute to individuals in and around Fort Myers and North Port. Within 24 hours of launching the fundraiser, the group raised about $30,000. Since then, the amount raised has grown to about $50,000.

“U.S. Sugar harvest delayed by Hurricane Ian, instead workers cleanup on FGCU campus” via Michael Braun of WGCU — A different flood hit the FGCU campus in Hurricane Ian’s wake. A sea of orange-vested workers from U.S. Sugar washed over the heavily wooded campus Friday and Saturday helping to pick up debris strewn about by Ian’s winds. “We farm in the center of the state, and we actually had some impacts from Ian,” said Ryan Duffy, U.S. Sugar director of corporate communications. “We actually were supposed to start our harvest today, but because of Hurricane Ian it’s going to be delayed into early next week.” Duffy said Ian dropped 6-8 inches of rain on the sugar cane fields.

“Linda Chaney hosts Ian relief drive across Pinellas beaches through Wednesday” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — Rep. Chaney is hosting a supply drive for survivors of Hurricane Ian after the storm-ravaged parts of Southwest Florida late last week. Chaney and her campaign team worked with local municipalities and businesses to put the drive together and collect Hurricane Ian donations now through Wednesday. Supplies will be delivered to Southwest Florida on Thursday by Chaney and volunteers in the community.

“Organizations offer $50K in hurricane relief for Florida Park Service workers” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — The people who keep Florida’s state parks the envy of the nation, and who responded across the state to help others in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s destruction, had homes and families that went through the disaster the same as everyone else. Florida Park Service employees and volunteers who were affected by Ian can apply for up to $1,000 in relief funds through a partnership of the Florida State Parks Foundation and the Florida Park Service Ranger Association, which are administering $50,000 for those Park Service workers.

— HURRICANE STORYLINES —

“Three ways to build back smarter after Hurricane Ian” via Elena Shao of The New York Times — The damage from Hurricane Ian will very likely run into the tens of billions of dollars and scientists say the United States can expect more severe storms like it as the planet heats up. They also say the risks of increasingly wild weather make it all the more urgent that cities and states take steps to protect people and property. One of the ways to do that is to heed lessons and rebuild wisely after big storms. In some cases, for example, it might not make sense to replace homes on low-lying land, over and over again, in areas vulnerable to storm surges.

“By boat and Jet Ski, volunteers assist in Ian rescue efforts” via The Associated Press — There was no time to waste. As Hurricane Ian lashed southwest Florida, Bryan Stern, a veteran of the U.S. military, and others began gathering crews, boats and even crowbars for the urgent task that would soon be at hand: rescuing hundreds of people who might get trapped by floodwaters. “As soon as the sun came up, we started rolling,” said Stern, who last year put together a search-and-rescue team called Project Dynamo. Project Dynamo has rescued more than 20 people, many of them elderly residents who became cut off when the Category 4 storm washed away a bridge connecting the Florida mainland with Sanibel Island, a crescent-shaped sliver of shell-strewn sand popular with tourists that is home to about 7,000 residents.

“Surviving Hurricane Ian in a Fort Myers apartment complex” via Charles Bethea of The New Yorker — They weren’t really worried about their apartment. Storm surges had never been a serious problem in the area, as far as Adam Rayhart knew. But he helped a downstairs neighbor named Stefanie prepare her own apartment with sandbags, and he told her that she could shelter upstairs with him and his roommate, Eric Stebbins, if necessary. Stefanie took him up on the offer, and the three of them hunkered down Thursday afternoon, in Riverwalk apartment #50. “It still didn’t look so bad from the riverside,” Rayhart recalled. “But Stefanie is, like, ‘Holy crap, the parking lot is flooded.’ I go out back and I look, and there’s just a river in the parking lot.”

“This storm chaser’s supercar took a licking when Hurricane Ian hit Florida. See the damage” via Madeleine Marr of the Miami Herald — Famed storm chaser Reed Timmer’s souped-up whip, which he affectionately dubbed Dominator Fore, looks to have taken a serious, likely fatal hit during Hurricane Ian. The former Discovery Channel star reported that he was camped out on Pine Island, just west of Fort Myers, when the Cat 4 storm made landfall last Wednesday. Massive storm surges and intensely high winds were a recipe for literal disaster; much of the barrier island is still unreachable as of Monday.

“Frustration and desperation mount as Ian’s effects linger” via Bobby Caina Calvan and Rebecca Santana of The Associated Press — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten more deaths were blamed on the storm in Florida as frustration and desperation mounted in the path the storm cut through the state. And the hurricane’s remnants, now a nor’easter, weren’t done with the U.S. The mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts were getting flooding rains. The storm’s onshore winds piled even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay. Norfolk and Virginia Beach declared states of emergency, although a shift in wind direction prevented potentially catastrophic levels Monday, said Cody Poche, a meteorologist.

“Florida farms are underwater and without power, pushing back critical planting season” via Vanessa Yurkevich of CNN Business — About 15% of Nick Wishnatzki’s 650-acre family strawberry farm sustained damage from Hurricane Ian. His fields in Duette, Florida, are underwater, and plastic used to protect the carefully prepped fields for planting season in November was ripped off by Ian’s 100-mph winds. That’s sent Wishnatzki scrambling to get back on track. “I think it’s going to delay us about a week,” said Wishnatzki, public relations manager and fourth-generation owner at Wish Farms. “It doesn’t sound like a lot, but when you’re talking about market prices, a week can mean a big part of your bottom line as a farm.” But he considers himself one of the lucky ones.

“Publix, Walmart open after Ian, but it might be hard to find eggs” via Austin Fuller of the Orlando Sentinel — With milk and bottled water on store shelves, grocers are open in Orlando after Hurricane Ian. But shoppers might have some trouble finding eggs. Shelves of chicken eggs were cleared out Monday morning at a Casselberry Publix, but fresh quail eggs were available. At the nearby Walmart, the egg section was also barren. Both stores had some empty shelves, but bottled water and dairy offerings like milk were available. All Orlando Publix stores have reopened, and most Florida locations have generators to make sure they don’t lose products because of power outages, said spokesperson Hannah Herring.

“After Ian, here’s what’s next for Atlantic hurricane season” via Matthew Cappucci of The Washington Post — The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is far from over. Even as former Hurricane Ian lost its tropical characteristics over the weekend in the mid-Atlantic, its remnants stalled offshore leaving behind stormy weather that may not relent until midweek. Meanwhile, forecasters are closely tracking disturbances at risk of developing in the Caribbean and off the coast of Africa. Ian’s destructive landfalls in Cuba, southwest Florida and South Carolina, along with Hurricane Fiona’s rampage before that, helped bring a relatively quiet hurricane season closer to an average one. The shift into overdrive is expected to continue. Researchers at Colorado State University warn that “well above-median October-November” activity is expected in the Caribbean.

— 2022 —

“In an uphill battle to hold the House, Democrats bet on abortion rights” via Catie Edmondson of The New York Times — Democrats in difficult re-election races are leaning heavily into preserving abortion rights as a closing argument for their uphill bids to hang on to their seats in a year when their party’s majority is at risk. Armed with polling data that shows that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion has moved independent voters in their direction, they have reoriented their campaigns around the issue in the crucial final weeks before the election. The strategy is built around the hope that in the handful of close races that will decide control of the House.

“Progressive poll shows Charlie Crist within 1 point of DeSantis” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Polling released by progressive watchdogs shows DeSantis just 1 percentage point ahead of Crist. Just 47% of Florida registered voters plan to vote to re-elect DeSantis, while 46% intend to vote for the Democrat. That’s according to polling published by the Florida Communications and Research Hub, a collective effort of Progress Florida and Florida Watch. The findings show a tightening of the race but are notably different from other polling.

“DeSantis promotes campaign during Hurricane recovery work” via S.V. Date of HuffPost — From wearing campaign garb at hurricane recovery events to falsely asserting that Ian’s landfall wasn’t “even in the cone” three days earlier, DeSantis is taking his combative, hyperpartisan style into his first major natural disaster response since taking office and just weeks before the Nov. 8 election that would give the Republican a second term. “He doesn’t handle scrutiny well. The Governor suffers from a glass jaw and quick temper,” said David Jolly, a former GOP Congressman. “It becomes apparent as he’s challenged with facts that don’t fit his narrative. It may be tough to confront a governor’s word during tragedy, but it’s important the state know the truth.”

“Birth of a megadonor: Big DeSantis check part of surge in giving by Robert Bigelow” via Ben Wieder of the Miami Herald — Bigelow, a Nevada real estate magnate, has a history of putting his considerable wealth behind causes in which he believes. He poured hundreds of millions of dollars into his private space company Bigelow Aerospace, which manufactured inflatable space dwellings used by NASA at the International Space Station. And he’s also spent millions on work looking into UFOs and the afterlife. He gave $10 million in July to a political group supporting DeSantis’ re-election, nearly half the $19.2 million he has spent this year and last, largely to support Republican governors.

FDP puts another $373K into Crist ads — The Florida Democratic Party has spent $372,555 on broadcast ads that will air today through Monday in five media markets across the state. The ads were made through a 3PAC supporting Crist’s gubernatorial campaign as well as the re-election campaigns for state Reps. Anna Eskamani and Carlos Smith. The Orlando media market accounts for $168,954 of the overall spend, with another $104,425 heading to the Miami market. The buy also includes $53,805 in ad time within the Jacksonville market, $42,244 in the West Palm Beach market and $4,774 in the Tampa market.

Assignment editors — Crist will join local leaders and citizens in Broward as his campaign hosts a wellness phone bank to check in and offer support to folks across the state affected by Hurricane Ian: 4:45 p.m., Plantation. Location upon RSVP at [email protected]

“Rubio holds edge over Demings, but remains underwater with favorability” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Rubio holds a 7-point edge over Demings, but the incumbent remains underwater with favorability ratings. About 48% of those polled say they intend to vote for Rubio, compared to just 41% who plan to support Demings. The Republican incumbent sees the critical independent vote breaking in his favor, according to the poll. About 45% of self-described independents and third-party voters support Rubio, compared to 35% who plan to back Demings.

“Rubio, Demings tied, according to progressive pollsters” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Progressive outfits released a new poll showing 46% of Florida voters plan to vote for Demings, the same percentage who intend to support Rubio’s re-election. The survey results were published by the Florida Communications and Research Hub, a collective effort of Progress Florida and Florida Watch. The poll was taken between Sept. 22 and 27 and includes responses from 2,860 registered voters. Pollsters report a slim 1.83 percentage point margin of error. That pegs the race as a genuine tie. Pollsters said in a memo they weighted the race for a Republican-leaning electorate, with 41% of respondents as registered Republicans and 37% registered Democrats. The poll did find Rubio, a Cuban American Senator, polling better than his GOP compatriot DeSantis among Hispanic voters.

“Demings calls on state lawmakers to avert insurance catastrophe following Hurricane Ian” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Demings is calling for a Special Session of the state Legislature to forestall a property insurance meltdown in the face of Hurricane Ian’s destruction. Her office issued a news release calling on the Governor and state legislative leaders to come together in the face of catastrophic destruction. And Demings wants them to do it before financial protection for property owners is annihilated completely. “Florida families are hurting, the property insurance system is crumbling, and homeowners are paying the price, literally,” her statement reads, also citing her working-class bona fides as the daughter of a maid and a janitor.

“With new GOP infusion, ad spending in CD 27 nearly quadruple the next-costliest U.S. House race in South Florida” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida’s 27th Congressional District is host to what many consider the most competitive U.S. House seat in South Florida. As of Monday, campaigns and political committees have spent more than $3.1 million on CD 27, which covers a large portion of Miami-Dade County between Miami and Cutler Bay. Spending on the next-costliest race was $834,000. More than half the money came from the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), which Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy runs. Nationwide, the CLF has committed $14 million in new television ad reservations, adding to $162 million in ad set-asides the organization made this election cycle.

“Abortion, 2020 among differences spotlighted in first Loranne Ausley, Corey Simon debate” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Sen. Ausley and Republican challenger Simon clashed on property insurance, abortion, the 2020 election and more during the first Senate District 3 debate of the Midterms. Ausley, who is defending her seat after only two years in the Senate because of redistricting this year, is perhaps the most vulnerable Democratic incumbent, in a cycle where Democrats need to hold every seat to deny Senate Republicans a three-fifths majority. Monday’s debate, hosted by the Capital Tiger Bay Club, marked the first chance for both candidates to weigh their ideas before voters with nearly five weeks until Election Day.

“Three-pack ads targeting Simon draw GOP complaints over language, imagery” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Republican campaign officials are calling foul on “three-pack” advertisements targeting Democratic Sen. Ausley‘s Republican opponent, Simon. Leon County Republican Party Chair and Florida Republican Party Chair of Chairs Evan Power accused the Florida Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee of not meeting disclosure requirements with at least four mail ads and additional TV ads targeting Simon, effectively violating campaign finance law. Disclaimers on the ads indicate the Committee endorses Ausley, Sen. Janet Cruz and Senate District 38 candidate Janelle Perez, but the ads don’t mention approval from the three Democrats.

Tweet, tweet:

Corey Simon, a candidate for Florida Senate refused to say he believes the outcome of the 2020 presidential election today at Capital City Tiger Bay in Tallahassee. @csime90 @LoranneAusley pic.twitter.com/vzN2E0LEt1 — Our Tallahassee (@OurTallahassee) October 3, 2022

For your radar — “U.S. warns of security threats ahead of midterm elections” via Aruna Viswanatha and Dustin Volz of The Wall Street Journal — The midterm elections next month face a widening range and volume of domestic and international security threats, including foreign cyber operations, disinformation campaigns and rising threats of physical violence against election workers. The Joe Biden administration hasn’t seen foreign actors specifically target U.S. election systems with cyber operations this year as they have done during past cycles, the officials said. Senior FBI officials said that Russia, China and Iran were covertly promoting divisive, and sometimes false, narratives in the U.S. Russia, for example, was trying to undermine U.S. support for Ukraine by highlighting energy prices, and amplifying doubts about the integrity of U.S. elections.

Happening tonight:

“Democrat Mary Alford faces Republican Raemi Eagle-Glenn for Alachua County Commission seat” via Nathan Crabbe of The Gainesville Sun — The race for the Alachua County Commission’s District 1 seat is a rematch — with a twist. Democrat Alford beat Republican Eagle-Glenn with nearly 63% of the vote to win the seat in 2020. But a Gainesville Sun investigation found Alford didn’t reside in District 1, causing her to resign from the job in May. DeSantis appointed Eagle-Glenn to the position the next month. Now Alford and Eagle-Glenn are facing off in the November election again to decide who will fill the seat moving forward. Alford said her residency issues are behind her after buying a new home in the district, while Eagle-Glenn said her time as a Commissioner has given her a different perspective on the job.

— STATEWIDE —

“Fact-checking comments about Rubio and DeSantis votes against Hurricane Sandy aid” via Amy Sherman of PolitiFact — The requests from the Republicans for help from a Democratic President and administration prompted many to suggest that Rubio and DeSantis are hypocrites. They said the Republicans opposed federal relief after Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Rubio said he voted against the larger bill because it contained “unrelated pork.” There was funding for many things in the $60.4 billion package, although some disaster funding was more tenuous than others. DeSantis was one of 67 House Republicans who voted against the bill. DeSantis said he sympathized with victims and that those with flood insurance should have their claims paid. But he said that “allowing the program to increase its debt by another $9.7 billion with no plan to offset the spending with cuts elsewhere is not fiscally responsible.”

‘Don’t say gay’ challenge rejected — U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Equality Florida and Family Equality challenging a controversial parental rights law that critics refer to as “don’t say gay.” In a 25-page order rejecting the lawsuit, Winsor said that the organizations failed to establish proper standing to file suit, such as demonstrating that the law would result in harm to either organization. The order is not the final ruling in the case. Winsor provided Equality Florida and Family Equality 14 days to revise their lawsuit challenging the law.

“Poll: Majority of independents support DeSantis’ migrant flights” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A Spectrum News/Siena College Poll showed 50% of independents back Florida sending migrants to other states, specifically naming Massachusetts and New York. Just 44% oppose the flights. Independent support shows 49% in favor and 44% opposed. Democratic politicians called the transit “human trafficking.” Democrats agree: 79% oppose it, while just 10% of Democrats back “Air DeSantis.” Meanwhile, 87% of Republicans back migrant relocation; 9% oppose it. A gender gap is in play, with 55% of men supporting it against 39% opposition. But with women, it’s 44% support against 49% disapproval. White voters favor it, with 56% approval, compared to just 15% of Black voters. It’s underwater with Latino voters, with 42% support and 51% disapproval.

VISIT FLORIDA prepping post-storm ad campaign — VISIT FLORIDA is halting its current advertising campaign as it puts the finishing touches on a marketing package aimed at assuaging potential tourists’ concerns about visiting the state following Hurricane Ian and providing a counter to images of the storm’s devastation in some parts of the state. The tourism marketing arm also plans to delay the launch of its planned “Adventure Seekers Campaign.” The new, post-storm advertising suite will include social media and digital ads targeting large metropolitan areas, such as Boston, Chicago and New York City.

“Friends, lawyers, family remember Peter Antonacci at Tallahassee memorial service” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Antonacci died suddenly late last month. Both DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott joined the group at Florida State University’s alumni center to honor Antonacci, who, at the time of his death, was overseeing the state’s election crimes and security office. “We have lost a great Floridian, a great leader, and a great man,” said 1st District Court of Appeal Chief Judge Lori Rowe. Those who eulogized Antonacci, who spent decades in and out of state government, included his daughters, Alexis Lambert and Claudia Hadjigeorgiou, as well as a quartet of longtime friends and business associates: state Administrative Judge John Newton, Gray Robinson Chair of Government Affairs and Lobbying Jason Unger, Franklin County Tax Collector Richard Watson and Rowe. Antonacci’s career included stints working for then-Attorney General Bob Butterworth and shepherding the Broward County Elections Office following the tumultuous 2018 election when the Elections Supervisor resigned after Scott initially tried to suspend her.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“In visit to Puerto Rico, Joe Biden says he’s ‘determined to help’ recovery after Hurricane Fiona” via Syra Ortiz-Blanes and Alex Roarty of the Miami Herald — Biden declared in Puerto Rico that his administration is committed to helping the island recover from Hurricane Fiona and other disasters, announcing a $60 million federal investment in flood management that he said was only a small piece of the overall assistance he is ready to provide the territory. ”I’m determined to help Puerto Rico build faster than in the past and stronger and better prepared for the future,” said Biden, who arrived at the Rafael Cordero Santiago Port of the Americas in the city of Ponce as thunder and lightning set in amid a sweltering day.

“Biden announces $60M for Puerto Rico flood protections” via Ivana Saric of Axios — Coinciding with his visit on Monday, Biden announced the administration will provide $60 million to Puerto Rico to help the island shore up protections against future storms. More than two weeks after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, 122,130 customers are still without power as of Monday morning. The devastation from Hurricane Fiona was expected to compound the already strained recovery efforts from past disasters. Many homes destroyed by Maria and the island’s power grid were still being rebuilt when Fiona hit.

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Rick Scott declines to condemn Donald Trump statement about Mitch McConnell’s ‘death wish’” via Olivia Olander of POLITICO — Republican Scott avoided criticizing Trump on Sunday, asked repeatedly about threatening and racist language posted by Trump against Senate Minority Leader McConnell and his wife on Saturday. McConnell has a “DEATH WISH” because he is “approving” Democratic bills, Trump posted Saturday on his own social media platform, Truth Social. Scott, the Florida Senator who leads the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, repeatedly deflected questions on the attack from one member of his party against another in an exchange with host Margaret Brennan on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “What I want to make sure is what I can do. I can try my best to bring people together,” Scott said when asked about the post.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Is Miami Beach like Russia? Commissioner apologizes for comparing Mayor to Vladimir Putin” via Aaron Liebowitz of the Miami Herald — Miami Beach Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez apologized Sunday after comparing Mayor Dan Gelber to Putin in a social media post about upcoming November ballot referendums. “What do these two leaders have in common? Sham Referenda!” a Facebook story from Rosen Gonzalez read Saturday, showing Gelber’s face next to Putin’s and urging voters to reject two ballot questions on controversial land leases to redevelop city-owned property near Lincoln Road. Gelber shot back in an email to residents Sunday, criticizing Rosen Gonzalez for making “ad hominem personal attacks.”

“Broward schools pay $237K to ousted administrators. Are the agreements legal?” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Three Broward school administrators who were forced out because of a scathing grand jury report are getting separation packages that are far higher than what’s normally allowed for severance pay. State law limits severance for most public employees to six weeks of pay, but these administrators got payouts ranging from 19 to 39 weeks, according to separation agreements the South Florida Sun-Sentinel obtained through a public records request. Chief of Staff Jeff Moquin will get $100,000, or more than 26 weeks of pay, his settlement shows. His annual salary is $197,641. David Watkins, director of school climate and diversity, is being paid $93,500, equal to about 39 weeks’ salary, according to his settlement.

“‘There’s evil in the world’: Fear fueled Palm Beach County gun sales, dealers say” via Hannah Phillips of the Palm Beach Post — For the first time in two years, gun dealers across Palm Beach County have begun to catch their breath. It’s not like business was slow before the pandemic, said Mike Ramos, who sells firearms and trains people to use them as the owner of JDM Tactical in Wellington. Stories of a burglarized neighbor were usually enough to keep newcomers at the register, their eyes locked on a firearm. But 2020 ushered in a new crowd: one made uneasy as COVID-19 drove communities into lockdown, Ramos said. One that anticipated danger before it ever broached them or the lives of someone they knew.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Tampa Bay area first responders deploy to help after Hurricane Ian” via Matt Cohen of the Tampa Bay Times — Several crews from Tampa Bay-area police and fire rescue departments have been sent or are planning to deploy to southwest Florida to assist in the cleanup and recovery effort after destructive Hurricane Ian hit last week. On Friday, the Tampa Police Department and Tampa Fire Rescue sent 55 first responders to North Port, which has faced significant flooding. The deployment is made up of 40 police officers and 15 firefighters, according to a statement from the police department. Tampa police said the crew would be in North Port for a week and will be replaced with a second unit if help is still needed.

“Mayor Ken Welch extends state of emergency in St. Petersburg” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — Amid lingering power outages and ongoing cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ian, Welch has extended the state of local emergency in the city another week. The order states the city experienced sustained winds of up to 60 mph and gusts of up to 77 mph during the storm and about 4 inches of rain on the already-saturated ground. Downed trees, broken limbs and damaged structures are still being tended to, the order said. “Those impacts continue to pose an immediate danger to the public health, safety and welfare that requires emergency action,” it said.

“‘Frustrated’ Polk residents with damaged homes, no power seek help as restoration continues” via Sarah Megan-Walsh of The Lakeland Ledger — Polk County had more than 3,100 households without power on Monday, five days after wind and rain from Hurricane Ian battered the area. Those in the dark are wondering where restoration crews are and who, if anyone, is providing relief. Polk has assessed more than 20,000 residential homes in the county’s unincorporated areas, spokesperson Mianne Nelson said. Approximately 1% to 1.5% of these houses need major repairs ranging from a new roof to a complete rebuild. That’s about 200 to 250 homes.

“Flooded OCPS elementary school will move temporarily to high school campus” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — Students from the flooded Riverdale Elementary School will start classes Thursday — two days later than the rest of Orange County Public Schools — in a makeshift home set up inside East River High School. “We recognize this is not an ideal situation, but it is our only feasible option to keep educational continuity and get our students back in school as soon as possible,” Principal Bill Charlton wrote on the school’s Facebook page. After losing four days of classes because of the storm, all other OCPS schools are to reopen Tuesday. But Riverdale, located off Rouse Road, has soggy carpets, tiles and drywall and is not yet ready for students. Workers are drying out the campus and assessing damage, said Lauren Roth, an OCPS spokesperson.

“After Hurricane Ian cleanup, Space Coast back in business this week” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — Hurricane Ian forced NASA’s moon rocket to retreat for now, but the business of launching rockets and humans to space is back to full speed this week. United Launch Alliance is moving forward with a planned Tuesday evening liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station while NASA and SpaceX are looking to noon Wednesday to send the next four crew to the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Center. Wednesday’s Crew-5 mission on a SpaceX Falcon 9 is targeting noon to take NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina to join Expedition 68 on the space station. The weather looks 90% good on both the target launch and a potential Thursday backup.

___

“State to OCPS: Give ‘immediate attention’ to school safety, discipline issues” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County Public Schools must give “immediate attention” to how it manages student behavior and reports student discipline incidents because the problems outlined in a grand jury report remain. The letter suggested more serious problems, however, than those outlined by the grand jury, whose work was released in August. The grand jury, convened after the Parkland high school massacre in 2018, investigated whether the school district in Broward County, the site of the tragedy, and other districts were following school safety laws enacted after the shooting deaths of 17 students and staff.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Lee Health aims to stop patient evacuations; state has sent 50 nurses to help NCH” via Liz Freeman of the Fort Myers News-Press — Lee Health officials said Monday they are still evacuating patients from HealthPark Medical Center and Gulf Coast Medical Center with hopes it can be halted soon. Roughly 400 patients have been transferred to other hospitals and all 149 children at Golisano Children’s Hospital were evacuated. Of that total, 67 are premature babies, according to Dr. Larry Antonucci, president and chief executive officer. Since that first evacuation, another half a dozen premature babies were delivered, he said. The hospital evacuations became necessary because of water pressure problems at the two campuses which have since been resolved. “HealthPark and Gulf Coast are back on county utilities, and we are monitoring the stability of the pressure before we stop the evacuations,” he said.

“‘This place is destroyed:’ SW Florida towing companies pull out dozens of submerged cars, trucks after Hurricane Ian” via Samantha Neely of the Fort Myers News-Press — Eric Gonzalez, owner of Towing Unlimited, has been a part of the Cape Coral community for 17 years and had never seen storm destruction like Hurricane Ian. Towing submerged car after submerged car out of the dark floodwaters hurt him “to my core.” “I was crying after a lot of stuff that I saw … kind of hit home because we live here, this is my home, this place is destroyed,” Gonzalez said. “It’s going to take years to rebuild this place. It was painful seeing cars, infrastructure, buildings, roads we just rebuilt.” Within hours of Hurricane Ian’s wrath ending Thursday, Southwest Florida towing companies braved the tough elements to pull automobiles and vessels to safety.

“To stay or go? Many Pine Islanders stay put as government ramps up post-Ian evacuations” via Dan DeLuca and Janine Zeitlin of the Fort Myers News-Press — A massive effort to evacuate residents still on Pine Island and Matlacha began in earnest Sunday with a coordinated operation that supplied departures by air, by sea and by land. Those who left did so grudgingly, wondering how if so many resources could be marshaled to force them to leave, why couldn’t a similar amount be mustered to allow them to stay? There are also plenty who plan to remain, defiant in the face of dire warnings that life is unsustainable. “There’s only one way they’re getting me off this island and that’s by dragging my dead carcass out of here,” said Bokeelia resident Damian Minko Jr., 43.

“He survived Ian on Pine Island. Then his granddaughter lost contact.” via Hannah Critchfield of the Tampa Bay Times — Rocky Lane spoke to his granddaughter through sobs. Supplies were dwindling in his powerless apartment on Pine Island, a Southwest Florida island near Fort Myers. The 81-year-old was running out of water, he told his granddaughter Stephanie Williams on Saturday. Food was close behind. There were rumors of evacuation sites on the island — where about half the residents are 65 or older — but Lane, who is physically impaired, had no way to reach them. Then the line died. Williams’ attempts to reach her grandfather were met by silence. Gone is Wi-Fi or cellphone service. Florida’s largest Gulf Coast island lacks streets or drinkable water. One resident said the area looked like the movie “Mad Max.”

“Six Cape Coral residents taken to hospital because of improper generator usage” via Luis Zambrano of the Fort Myers News-Press — The Cape Coral Fire Department is urging people to use their generators safely after six people were transported to the hospital. Since Hurricane Ian passed, the Cape Coral Fire Department has responded to several generator incidents daily around the city. As of Monday, Oct. 3, Andrea Schuch, the public affairs specialist, said there have been at least four incidents since Sunday. According to the latest figures, LCEC has restored power to 6.1% of its 88,847 households in Cape Coral, leading to many people using generators for power. A structure fire caused by improper generator usage also resulted in two residents suffering burns and one suffering smoke inhalation.

“Lee County health department issues contaminated stormwater warning” via Mark H. Bickel and Chad Gillis of the Fort Myers News-Press — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is cautioning Southwest Floridians when it comes to encountering potentially contaminated stormwater. More than a foot of rain fell in some locations of the county, and more than 8 feet of storm surge slammed into some areas. Sewage systems and pump lifts failed during Hurricane Irma (2017). “Vibrio vulnificus is a bacterium that usually lives in warm, brackish seawater,” a DOH email reads. “These bacteria typically grow faster during warmer months. Sewage spills in coastal waters, like those caused by Hurricane Ian, may increase bacteria levels.

“Englewood Water District plans shut-offs as system work continues” via the Englewood Sun — The Englewood Water District (EWD) is working to get the water and sewer system back online for a large portion of Englewood. The district will shut off water service in sections of the community starting Monday as employees look for leaks in the system, district officials stated Monday afternoon in a statement to The Daily Sun. Employees are looking for pressure drops that indicate large breaks in water lines. People with water service can expect interruptions throughout the day, the release states. This information does not pertain to customers of Charlotte County Utilities (CCU) in Englewood East and other utilities outside the EWD.

“Charlotte County curfew now 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.” via Frank DiFiore of Sun Newspapers — The Charlotte County curfew has been pushed back an hour. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the curfew’s hours will now run from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., to allow people extra time to pick up supplies after work. Sheriff Bill Prummell, speaking at a news conference Monday afternoon, said the curfew would be extended two weeks. It is currently set to end on Oct. 17. “We’ve had break-ins almost nightly,” Prummell said. Prummell said if it is possible to rescind the curfew earlier, he would. The CCSO website has not updated arrest records for several days. According to CCSO officials, the online system has not yet been restored.

“Charlotte opens temporary medical site at former Cultural Center” via Patrick Obley of the Port Charlotte Sun — With the ruined Charlotte Square Condominiums serving as a backdrop, federal and local health officials announced the opening of a triage facility at the former Charlotte Cultural Center aimed at relieving the patient load at local hospitals. Known as a Disaster Medical Assistance Team, the 38-person operation can handle six critical, six urgent and six minor needs patients at one time. The medical personnel on hand in the small tent village set up in the CCC parking lot include doctors, physician assistants, nurses, paramedics and pharmacists. “The DMATs provide critical medical services such as triage, pre-hospital care, and general medical care and patient support,” said Dr. Joe Pepe, Charlotte County Department of Health administrator.

“Cape Coral’s Big John statue damaged by Hurricane Ian, but he’ll be restored, owner says” via Charles Runnells of the Fort Myers News-Press — He’s shorter than he used to be. His U.S. flag shirt is ripped. And now there’s a metal pole jutting from the top of his head. But don’t worry, Cape Coral: Big John survived Hurricane Ian. Cape Realtor Elmer Tabor says he never doubted it for a minute. The beloved downtown statue has lived through four hurricanes now — although Tabor admits Ian was probably the worst of the bunch. And the damage? That’ll be repaired. “Big John will be restored,” Tabor says. “No doubt.” Big John has been a part of the Cape’s landscape since 1969 when he arrived in the city as part of a Big John Supermarket store.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Five years after Irma, a Jacksonville woman’s home was finally repaired. After Ian, others will rely on the same disaster fund” via Steve Patterson of the Florida Times-Union — Not long before Hurricane Ian triggered Jacksonville into flashbacks of its battering from Hurricane Irma, Claudia Porter had her own reason to think about the damage inflicted five years ago. She finally got her house fixed. Porter, 76, in September became the first person to have repairs completed through a batch of funding the state’s disaster aid clearinghouse released to a nonprofit this year to help people still struggling with the effects of the 2017 hurricane. “They did a good job,” she said as she showed off work arranged through a partnership between a Texas-based emergency-services nonprofit, Endeavors, and the Eastside-focused local organization Lift Jax.

“Nassau County extends hurricane disaster declaration, sends help elsewhere” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Disaster recovery is a process, so Nassau County Commissioners gathered to see what went right, what could be improved upon, and what’s next as the county dries out from the bullet dodged with Hurricane Ian. “My God, look around the state,” County Commissioner Aaron Bell said. “There for the grace of God was us.” The county remains in the recovery phase, County Manager Taco Pope said. Commissioners voted unanimously to extend the Nassau County local state of emergency for another week to continue ongoing work.

___

“Democrats bash DeSantis over Gadsden official who resigned amid KKK costume controversy” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — The Florida Democratic Party is hoping to keep the pressure on DeSantis for appointing a Gadsden County Commissioner who later resigned amid a controversy over a Ku Klux Klan costume he purportedly once wore. Last month, Commissioner Jeffery Moore resigned after photos emerged of someone local residents believe is him in a KKK costume, possibly at a Halloween party years earlier. DeSantis appointed Moore, a fellow Republican, in late July to replace a retiring Democrat. But within two months, Moore had resigned from office and from the District 2 General Election ballot over the image.

“Panama City Commission considers business tax expansion on short-term rentals” via Nathan Cobb of The Panama City News-Herald — Lower property taxes could be on the horizon thanks to a new business tax being considered by local officials. Panama City Commissioners last week approved the first reading of an ordinance to lump lodging services, hotels, motels, campsites, and other short-term rentals, into the city’s existing 1% business tax, according to Grey Dodge, economic development senior manager for Panama City. “The end goal (is to) collect more revenue through the merchant fee, (which) goes into the general fund, (to) reduce ad valorem as much as we can, when possible,” Dodge said.

“Trash war reignites: Adams Sanitation put on hold from servicing Santa Rosa south end” via Alex Miller of the Pensacola News Journal — Santa Rosa County residents will have to wait even longer to learn if Adams Sanitation can provide trash pickup service to the south end of the county after a temporary injunction was granted Monday afternoon to stop it. The injunction will stay in place until Judge Darlene Dickey makes a final legal decision surrounding Adams’ operation in the south end as it relates to Waste Pro’s exclusivity contract. The injunction comes only 10 days after Santa Rosa County Commissioners voted to grant an appeal to Adams Sanitation, which allows the company to obtain a permit to supply sanitation services in the south end of the county. Waste Pro’s attorney, Amy Shay, argued the decision to grant Adams a permit brings harm to Waste Pro and damages the company’s reputation.

“Superintendent: ‘All options are on the table’ to address issue of guns on campus” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat — At the lectern and in a blue suit, Leon County Schools’ Jimmy Williams briefed the Leon County School Board about the latest streak of guns found on school campuses. In mid-September, a 17-year-old Leon High School student was arrested after a loaded handgun was found in his backpack. The week before, a Godby High School student was arrested after he was caught with a loaded 9 mm handgun and marijuana in his backpack. And on Aug. 27, a Leon County school resource deputy arrested a 14-year-old who had a loaded gun in his jacket during a Friday night football game at Gene Cox Stadium. “This is a statewide and a nationwide epidemic,” he said. “It is not a Leon County problem. It is a nationwide issue that most all districts are facing.”

— TOP OPINION —

“Recessions can be like hurricanes, and vice versa” via Peter Coy of The New York Times — There is at least one enormous difference between a hurricane and a recession: A hurricane is a concentration and intensification of energy; a recession is a dispersion of energy. A hurricane is like an engine running at superspeed, while a recession is like an engine running too slowly.

Still, the similarities are intriguing. Both cause enormous damage. And both are hard to predict.

To me, the most interesting parallel is that both depend on feedback effects. Feedback is that runaway phenomenon you get when an output is returned as an input of the same system or device.

Feedback effects explain how an innocent low-pressure system off the west coast of Africa spools up into a monster like Ian. Warm, moist air from evaporation rises. The rising air rotates, forming a tight eye. The hurricane can keep intensifying as long as there’s plentiful warm ocean water, moist air above it, and light winds at high altitudes that don’t shear off the delicate top of the structure.

Now take a recession that’s triggered by a financial crisis. Asset prices rise, which gives lenders the confidence to lend a lot of money against what looks like abundant safe collateral. But at some point, confidence cracks, and asset prices start to fall. Lenders get nervous and demand repayment. Borrowers are forced to unload assets, pushing prices down more. Panic sets in, and the economy nose-dives. That’s a classic feedback cycle.

Feedback effects are devilishly hard to model for both meteorologists and economists. Which is why some feared hurricanes dissipate harmlessly and some recessions turn into soft landings. Or the reverse.

— OPINIONS —

“American democracy is under assault. It’s up to each of us to fight to save it” via Lauren E. Baer of the Miami Herald — In remarks to the nation recently, Biden offered the sober assessment that American democracy is “under assault.” Republican pundits seized upon this warning as partisan posturing and pearl clutching. I listened to the President, though, and heard a chilling truth. I worked at the State Department for six years, advising the Secretary about human rights and democratization abroad. My job, in part, was to be on the lookout for red flags that democracies were in decline. Restrictions on press freedom in Hungary. The rise of religious nationalism in India. Crackdowns on peaceful protest in Russia.

“What did you learn from Hurricane Ian for next time?” via the Tampa Bay Times editorial board — Mother Nature doesn’t care that Florida is still recovering from Ian. Hurricane season has eight weeks to go, and Tampa Bay residents can use their recent preparations as a personal dress rehearsal for what worked — and what still needs work. While it’s fresh in your mind, make a list of things you wished you had done differently. What supplies did you wish you had? Get them now. What things turned out to be less important? Move them down your list. Prepping for and surviving a hurricane is all about setting priorities and keeping a clear head. A list will help keep you organized when you’re frazzled and stressed. It doesn’t make you a doomsday “prepper” to be prepared.

“Hurricane Ian shows united human spirit: What if we all acted like that daily?” via Laurence Reisman of Treasure Coast Newspapers — It’s remarkable how people can change the way they act in trying times like the aftermath of a hurricane. It’s not a red or blue phenomenon. It’s a human one. History has shown that when faced with a great attack, this one from Mother Nature, we unite, working together to help each other. Post-Ian, just like in the days after the 2021 Champlain Towers South building collapse that killed almost 100 people in Surfside, leaders like DeSantis and Biden step up to support each other.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“‘Wakanda Forever’ trailer: New Black Panther emerges in sequel after King T’Challa’s death” via Etan Vlessing of The Hollywood Reporter — The latest trailer for Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sequel gives the best look yet at the new Black Panther. The trailer, as it tells the emotional story of the loss of the late Chadwick Boseman’s character, the son king, T’Challa, also teases the next Black Panther, while not directly revealing the new protector of the African nation of Wakanda. A mural of King T’Challa appears at one stage in the trailer, as Marvel Studios is making good on having the sequel be a tribute to the late Boseman, whose character was not recast for the sequel.

To watch the trailer, please click on the image below:

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are Bob Burleson, Amy Christian, and former St. Petersburg City Councilmember Amy Foster.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Renzo Downey, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.