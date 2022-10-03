Marco Rubio holds edge over Val Demings, but remains underwater with favorability

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio holds a 7-point edge over Democratic challenger Val Demings, but the incumbent remains underwater with favorability ratings.

That’s the finding of a new poll by the Siena College Research Institute, commissioned by Spectrum News.

About 48% of those polled say they intend to vote for Rubio, compared to just 41% who plan to support Demings. The Republican incumbent sees the critical independent vote breaking in his favor, according to the poll. About 45% of self-described independents and third-party voters support Rubio, compared to 35% who plan to back Demings.

Pollsters report a 4.5-point margin of error on results, which applies to each candidate’s share, so the race remains statistically close. And Rubio doesn’t perform as well as Gov. Ron DeSantis, who faces Democrat Charlie Crist on the same ballot. The incumbent still falls a couple points short of majority support, but holds the edge a little more than a month before the election.

Pollsters surveyed 669 likely Florida voters between Sept. 18 and 25, and weighted results based on turnout for the 2020 Presidential Election.

Strong partisanship among voters shows up in the polling.

“Rubio has the support of 94% of Republicans and leads by 10 points, 45-35% over Demings among independents. Demings has an 89-4% advantage among Democrats,” said Don Levy, Siena College Research Institute’s director.

“Men are with Rubio by 26 points, while women support Demings by 10 points. White voters support Rubio by 54-37%, however Black voters back Demings 80-9%. Demings trails in her ‘home’ area of Orlando by 8 points.”

Demings has represented Central Florida in Congress since 2016 and formerly served as Police Chief for Orlando. She would be the state’s first Black Senator and second woman Senator.

While Rubio holds an advantage in the head-to-head, he remains unpopular with voters overall. About 44% have an unfavorable view of his performance as a Senator, a job he has held for almost 12 years. Just 41% have a favorable view.

Demings, meanwhile, remains somewhat unknown to voters still. About 33% have a favorable view compared to 22% who have an unfavorable one. But a full 44% didn’t have an opinion or refused to share it with pollsters. By comparison, only 15% refused to assess Rubio.