AARP Foundation to match up to $1M in charitable giving for Hurricane relief

The AARP Foundation is launching a relief fund to support victims of Hurricanes Ian and Fiona. The group will match contributions to the fund dollar for dollar up to $1 million.

All funds will be directed to organizations providing relief and assistance to those in need, the Foundation announced Monday.

“September was a devastating month for millions of people, but especially vulnerable older adults who were already facing hardships before disaster struck,” AARP Foundation Interim President Emily Allen said.

“Families and communities will face enormous challenges in the weeks and months ahead as they recover from the damage caused by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Fiona. We are inspired by the generosity of our donors and their critical support to help us make a difference in the lives of those who need us most right now.”

Last week, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida in the Fort Myers area as a Category 4 storm with historic storm surge, 150 mph winds and unrelenting rain. Destruction throughout the area was widespread and thousands are still without power as recovery continues.

The death toll from Hurricane Ian in Florida reached 88 on Monday, including 54 in the hardest hit Lee County. More than 1,600 people have been rescued from the storm’s path since it made landfall in Florida.

The devastation came just two weeks after Hurricane Fiona wrecked portions of Puerto Rico, where hundreds of thousands are still without power.

The AARP Foundation is accepting tax-deductible donations through a secure website here. The Foundation will match the first $1 million in contributions.

AARP Foundation is the charitable affiliate for AARP and works to end poverty among those over 50, seeking equitable outcomes for populations that have faced systemic discrimination. The Foundation serves both members and non-members through legal advocacy and evidence-based solutions to foster resilience, advance equity and restore hope.