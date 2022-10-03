October 3, 2022
Personnel note: Stephen Klopp joins Ballard Partners’ D.C. Office

Drew Wilson

Stephen Klopp ART
Klopp is a former Deputy Assistant Sergeant at Arms for the U.S. Senate.

Former Deputy Assistant Sergeant at Arms for the U.S. Senate Stephen Klopp is joining Ballard Partners as a partner of the firm’s Washington, D.C. office.

“As our D.C. office continues to grow, Stephen’s extensive experience on Capitol Hill brings a unique, invaluable perspective that will greatly benefit our clients,” said Brian Ballard, the firm’s president and founder. “We are honored to have him on our team.”

Klopp served nearly two decades on Capitol Hill in various capacities. In his most recent position, he worked in close partnership with all Senators, Senate leadership, chiefs of staff and Senate committees. Klopp is the president and founder of Sagacity Global Services (SGS).

“I am thrilled to join Brian and his exceptional team in Washington,” Klopp said.

Klopp joined the U.S. Capitol Police in 2003 and graduated top of his class at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. Soon after joining USCP, he served as a Special Agent in Charge and Detail Leader for the agency’s Dignitary Protection Division, where he was responsible for leading protective security details assigned to Congressional Leadership.

Ballard Partners has been one of the largest lobbying firms in the Sunshine State for years and has quickly become one of the largest in Washington since it expanded its operation to the nation’s capital five years ago. Two of the firm’s top consultants in D.C., Adam Goodman and Justin Sayfie, also recently launched a podcast covering politics, government, economics, technology and culture.

Ballard Partners has also entered the international governmental relations arena, setting up offices in Israel and Turkey and representing multiple foreign governments in Washington.

At the state level, Ballard Partners is the top-earning firm in Florida this year so far, taking the No. 1 spot in the first and second quarters. In addition to adding Klopp in the D.C. office, the firm recently expanded its Florida footprint by opening an office in Sarasota and tapping Todd Josko to serve as managing partner.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics.

