Friends, lawyers, family remember Peter Antonacci at Tallahassee memorial service

Many of Florida’s top elected officials, along with prominent lawyers, lobbyists and judges, gathered Monday to remember Peter Antonacci, the high-profile state government official and go-to-guy for several governors. Antonacci died suddenly late last month.

Both Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott joined the crowd at the Florida State University alumni center to honor Antonacci, who had been in charge of the state’s election crimes and security office at the time of his death.

“We have lost a great Floridian, a great leader and a great man,” First District Court of Appeal Chief Judge Lori Rowe said.

Those who eulogized Antonacci, who spent time in and out of state government for decades, included his daughters, Alexis Lambert and Claudia Hadjigeorgiou, as well as a quartet of longtime friends and business associates such as State Administrative Judge John Newton, Gray Robinson Chair of Government Affairs and Lobbying Jason Unger, Franklin County Tax Collector Richard Watson and Rowe.

Lambert, chief of staff for the Florida Division of Bond Finance, and Hadjigeorgiou, an attorney, who lives in Virginia, recalled their father was the designated person who spoke at family funerals.

“So today we do this not because he would have expected it, but because it’s what he would do,” Lambert said standing alongside her younger sister. Hadjigeorgiou noted that while his loss has been painful, they have taken great comfort knowing their father died “just as he would have hoped.”

“Many of you may have heard that just like in the classic cartoon, he always joked that he wanted a piano to fall on his head, from high above, and that would be it,” she said. “We think that he got the closest possible equivalent. Although far sooner than we would have liked, he left us quickly, without suffering and very much still in the mix just as he would have wanted.”

The pair went on to read a letter Antonacci penned giving them ten pieces of advice, which included counting on him to be their ally and shameless cheerleader and to be curious about things and people. He also advised his daughters to “keep your expectations about life in general, and people in particular, proportional and reasonable,” a line that drew laughter from the large crowd who came to honor him.

Newton, who met Antonacci while at Florida State University College of Law, described his long-time friend as modest, noting that Antanocci would nix his efforts to have him recognized for his work.

“He was always concerned that it would draw attention away from his principal at a time when it was important,” said Newton, who knew Antonacci for 47 years. “Apparently getting well-deserved awards wasn’t best for his principal. Maybe there is a posthumous reward out there.”

Newton noted there were a few instances when Antonacci was willing to take credit and be recognized. He took credit for the creation of what’s called the Everglades Liberation Army, the most successful python eradication program Florida has ever launched. He said the other exception was in 2018 when Antanocci was inducted into the Miami Dade Community College Hall of Fame.

Antonacci’s career included stints working for then-Attorney General Bob Butterworth tackling assignments handed to him by governors, including shepherding the Broward County elections office following the tumultuous 2018 election when the elections supervisor resigned after Scott initially tried to suspend her.

He also headed the South Florida Water Management District and was Chief Judge of the State Division of Administrative Hearings, the state’s legal system. Monday’s memorial was attended by people who worked with Antonacci across the various agencies.

DeSantis recently tapped Antonacci to lead the Office of Election Crimes and Security heading into the 2022 campaign cycle. The office is the Department of State’s new outfit to investigate election crimes and voter fraud, a mission that has drawn condemnation from Democrats and DeSantis’ critics.

Newton and others fondly recalled Antanocci’s clever turn of phrases, including words like “strategery.”