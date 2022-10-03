Last Call for 10.3.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

A new Spectrum News/Siena College poll has Gov. Ron DeSantis up 8 percentage points over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.

The poll, conducted from Sept. 18-25, also found U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio leading U.S. Rep. Val Demings and Attorney General Ashley Moody leading Aramis Ayala by 7 points in their re-election campaigns. DeSantis has a 49%-41% lead, Rubio has a 48%-41% lead and Moody has a 41%-34% lead, according to the poll.

DeSantis enjoys a net approval rating of 7 points, including a majority favorable rating among independents.

There are still five weeks until Election Day — and the latest responses to the poll are already more than a week old. However, the poll follows a trend that has shown DeSantis with a single-digit lead.

Nationally, abortion has emerged as a critical issue for Democrats after the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade. In recent weeks, DeSantis has helped bring immigration back to the fore. However, Hurricane Ian has put campaigning on pause as the Governor and state leaders, including Crist, do their part in recovery efforts.

“Economic issues are by far the dominant election issue for Republicans and independents, but the top issue for Democrats is threats to democracy followed closely by abortion and the economy,” Levy said. “While abortion doesn’t make it into the top seven issues for men, it’s the second most important issue for women. Black voters say racial justice is their top issue just ahead of the economy.”

According to the poll, voters oppose the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade 57-34%, with 50% strongly opposed. And by 49-44%, voters support Florida sending migrants from Florida to other states.

Evening Reads

—“Hurricane Ian death toll reaches 93 as state official defends Lee evacuation” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel

—“Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the feds for hurricane relief. But he’s long used their cash.” via Matt Dixon of POLITICO Florida

—“Florida’s Hurricane Ian claims at $1.6B — and counting” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics

—“Florida says at least 1,700 remain in emergency shelters after Hurricane Ian” via Ana Ceballos of the Tampa Bay Times/Miami Herald Tallahassee Bureau

—“More than 621,000 in Florida have no power six days after Hurricane Ian” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—“Following Ian, five counties’ schools remain closed with no set reopen date” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics

—“Hurricane Ian plays havoc with election campaign season in Florida” via John Kennedy of USA Today-Florida

—“It’s time to take Democrats’ chances in the House seriously” via Nate Cohn of The New York Times

—“Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was ‘rebellion,’ prosecutor says” via Alanna Durkin Richer, Michael Kunzelman and Lindsay Whitehurst of The Associated Press

—“Judge rejects challenge to education law” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida

—“Parkland gunman’s admissions to psychiatrist reveal longtime intent to be mass shooter, testimony shows” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

—“Abortion, 2020 among differences spotlighted in first Loranne Ausley, Corey Simon debate” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics

—“Publix, Walmart open after Ian, but it might be hard to find eggs” via Austin Fuller of the Orlando Sentinel

Quote of the Day

“The election is done, President (Joe) Biden is the President, and we are worse for it.”

— Senate District 3 Republican candidate Corey Simon declining to say Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election.

