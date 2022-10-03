October 3, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Nassau County extends hurricane disaster declaration, sends help elsewhere

Wes WolfeOctober 3, 20225min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesHurricane Response

Following Ian, five counties’ schools remain closed with no set reopen date

Hurricane ResponseSW Florida

By boat and jet ski, volunteers assist in Ian rescue efforts

HeadlinesHurricane Response

Off the grid since Hurricane Ian, Wauchula to begin reconnecting Monday

nassau county fl flooding ian
The county remains in the recovery phase.

Disaster recovery is a process, so Nassau County Commissioners gathered to see what went right, what could be improved upon, and what’s next as the county dries out from the bullet dodged with Hurricane Ian.

“My God, look around the state,” County Commissioner Aaron Bell said. “There for the grace of God was us.” 

The county remains in the recovery phase, County Manager Taco Pope said. Commissioners voted unanimously to extend the Nassau County local state of emergency for another week to continue ongoing work.

Some tasks include inspecting roadside ditches, drainage facilities, bridges and places like that, and managing different areas with different debris problems.

Close-out, the next phase, involves “administrative functions that we have to do for going after (Federal Emergency Management Agency) reimbursement,” Pope said. “(Assistant County Manager) Marshall (Eyerman) and his team are working close with (Nassau County) Emergency Management to get the paperwork done on all that.” 

Pope expects to bring the issue back before Commissioners at their Oct. 10 meeting for another state of emergency extension. Part of keeping emergency operations going is so the county maintains its eligibility for money intended to support that work.

“In the (emergency operations center) this morning, we had, of course, some electrical spikes, so the county’s already out” working on restoration, County Emergency Management Director Tim Cooper said. “That’s something that if we go ahead and close this down now if we end up having to replace those air conditioning units, we wouldn’t be able to get reimbursed for that money.”

As Nassau County missed the worst of what Ian had to offer, officials made personnel available to go elsewhere in the state where the need is greater. Some of those workers have unique skills, which may result in the county bringing in a contractor in the interim to deal with issues back home, and those costs are also eligible for reimbursement.

“We have 16 Sheriff’s Office staff deployed down south to DeSoto County, so their money will be paid through the state on that state request,” Cooper said.

Nassau County freed up more people to help, also, once it was clear those people and assets could be lent elsewhere. For example, Nassau County Fire and Rescue received a call Sunday for Battalion Chief Mike Eddins to lend a hand at the Tallahassee emergency operations center.

“As you can imagine, they’re dealing with everything in Southwest Florida, and he is helping get that organized,” County Fire Chief Brady Rigdon said.

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousOff the grid since Hurricane Ian, Wauchula to begin reconnecting Monday

nextBy boat and jet ski, volunteers assist in Ian rescue efforts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories