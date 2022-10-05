Gov. DeSantis announces internet, fuel deployments to Dunbar

Additional fueling stations and water pickup will soon be available in Dunbar, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced.

The east Fort Myers community was among those hit hard by Hurricane Ian last week. The low-income community, a predominantly Black area of Lee County, has needed access and supplies since the storm.

The Division of Emergency Management has deployed a 6,000-gallon mobile refueling station at the Stars Complex on Edison Avenue. It will remain in place until Thursday, Oct. 6, at 4 p.m.

Water and ice will also be available from the state at the location.

DeSantis’ office said the work is part of a wider effort to deploy resources to Lee County, where Hurricane Ian made landfall on Oct. 27.

“As a part of Florida’s efforts to support recovery, the state has remained focused on making sure all communities are able to access food, water, fuel and other critical supplies,” reads a release from the Governor’s office. “Today, Gov. DeSantis announced additional resources that have been deployed to support the Dunbar community.”

Internet access should also improve with the deployment of SpaceX Starlink units set up at mobile internet cafes in locations, including the Stars Complex. DeSantis over the weekend announced a partnership with Tesla founder Elon Musk to arrange that service and bring internet access back faster in Southwest Florida.

The region remains the most heavily impacted in terms of power issues and isolation from state resources.

The announcements from DeSantis came as the region prepares for a visit Wednesday by President Joe Biden. Federal resources have also been deployed in the area to help recover from the disaster.

Ian made landfall around Cayo Costa as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds. The region has suffered from flooding and storm surge as well. And while massive destruction hit island communities on Sanibel and Captiva, the recent deployment will go to some of the low-income areas inland from the coast which also bore major hurricane-force winds. This round of help supplies as growing attention turns to such areas away from the coast.