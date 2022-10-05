Shevrin Jones launches supply drive for Hurricane Ian recovery

Miami Gardens Sen. Shevrin Jones is teaming up with several local elected leaders, municipalities and organizations to collect and distribute supplies for people in Southwest Florida struggling in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Jones announced the effort Wednesday. His collaborators include Rep. Michele Rayner, Rep.-elect Ashley Gantt, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins, Miami Gardens Councilman Robert Stephens, the city of North Miami, Pridelines, United Teachers of Dade, SEIU Local 1991 and SAVE.

Others taking part include Senate candidates Raquel Pacheco and Janelle Perez, House candidate A.J. D’Amico, Prism and Healthcare Against Hate.

“The massive devastation of Hurricane Ian has affected communities and upended lives across the state, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families of those lost,” Jones said in a statement.

“I urge all Floridians who are able to contribute what they can — be it time, resources, or supplies — to help with recovery efforts and support those most impacted by this tragedy.”

Priority goods include bedding and mattresses, clothing of any kind, nonperishable foods, women’s hygiene products, infant and adult diapers, paper goods, towels, charcoal, propane, gas cans, tarps, ropes, bungee cords, trash receptacles, tents, shovels, rakes and saws.

There are four donation sites:

— Jones’ office at 606 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens 33169 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

— North Miami City Hall at 776 Northeast 125th St., North Miami 33161 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

— Pridelines Miami branch at 6360 Northeast 4th Ct., Miami 33173 (12-8 p.m.).

— Pridelines Miami Beach branch at 1130 Washington, Ave., Miami Beach 33139 (12-8 p.m.).

All supplies will be transported to Fort Myers. The last day to donate is Oct. 14.

Hurricane Ian made landfall on the afternoon of Sept. 28 near Fort Myers at near-Category 5 strength, bringing torrential rain, tornadoes and massive storm surges that flooded a large swath of the Gulf Shore.

The storm is among the deadliest and costliest to ever hit the state. More than 100 people are dead according to reports, and the damage to properties and public infrastructure in Florida is estimated to be “well over $100 billion,” according to disaster modeling firm Karen Clark & Co.

For more information on donation collections, contact Jones’ office by phone at (305) 493-6002 or by emailing his chief of staff, Miles Davis.