October 6, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Anna Paulina Luna mailer seeks emergency contributions — to her campaign
Anna Paulina Luma ad crop

Jacob OglesOctober 6, 20223min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Joe Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana

America in CrisisHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis upbeat about gas prices despite OPEC woes, Joe Biden’s Venezuela pivot

Culture WarsHeadlines

Email insights: In ‘DeSantis Country,’ female athletes report their menstruation history to the state

Luna disaster ad
Don't expect donations to fund any hurricane relief.

Hurricane Ian left Gulf Coast residents asking for water, electricity and places to shower. But at least one congressional candidate is asking for “emergency” campaign donations.

A new mailer from Anna Paulina Luna, headlined as an “emergency contribution reply,” shows the Pinellas Republican in military fatigues and asks for donations. But it wants checks written to “Anna Paulina Luna for Congress,” not any type of relief organization. It’s been greeted by some as deceptive, or, at the least, tasteless, when voters in Florida’s 13th Congressional District still reel from the storm.

“I came home tonight to this in my mailbox. Are you kidding me?” wrote Belleair Bluffs voter Jan Macdonald Whitlow on Facebook. “APL THE EMERGENCY UPON US TODAY IN SW FLORIDA WHERE IAN HIT … YOU ARE CLUELESS. I find this in extremely poor taste.”

For its part, Luna’s campaign said this is chiefly a matter of bad timing.

“These fundraising mailers were ordered and scheduled weeks ago,” said Luna consultant James Blair. “They are scheduled very far in advance. The delivery timing by this particular contractor is unfortunate.”

Blair said Luna, in fact, has focused on helping with storm recovery since Ian made landfall in the state on Sept. 27. A glance at her Twitter feed shows she has posted fundraising appeals for Cajun Navy, a disaster relief fund, and has also participated in a supply drive for the organization. She has also announced endorsements and attended community events like National Night Out.

“Anna has been very focused on helping recovery efforts since the storm,” Blair said.

The controversial mailer doesn’t explicitly mention storm recovery, and the text bears a political message. It has a letter the mailer suggests to send to Luna, stating that CD 13 “needs an unwavering, America First, conservative Republican like you representing us in Washington.” The mailer then suggests donations of $50, $100, $250 of $2,900, the maximum legal donation to a campaign. A space is available to provide credit card information for a contribution.

Luna faces Democrat Eric Lynn in one of Florida’s most competitive congressional races this cycle.

Some voters have called a mailer for Anna Paulina Luna tasteless.
Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCandidates for CD 23 offer differing points of emphasis at forum

nextEmail insights: In 'DeSantis Country,' female athletes report their menstruation history to the state

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

With POTUS non-endorsement endorsement of Ron DeSantis, the race for Florida Governor is over

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more