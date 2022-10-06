Simply Healthcare launches ‘Moms & Babies’ supply drive for Hurricane Ian recovery

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez joined several state agencies Wednesday for the launch of a two-week “Moms & Babies” supply drive at Simply Healthcare headquarters in Miami.

Simply, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health (DOH), the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) and Department of Management Services (DMS), is collecting diapers, wipes and booster seats, among other essentials, to support moms and babies in communities ravaged by Hurricane Ian.

“When Florida needs to recover, we recover together. The entire state has joined hands to help those most impacted by this devastating storm,” Nuñez said. “It was an honor to help gather supplies for mothers and babies in Miami today. This location will remain open for at least two weeks and continues sending supplies to communities who need it most.”

The donation drive started strong, with truckloads of diapers delivered Wednesday from donors. Other items collected include pallets of water, car seats, booster seats, pack-n-plays, wipes and crates of cereal.

Top state leaders, including DMS Secretary Pedro Allende, DOH Deputy Secretary for Health Dr. Kenneth Scheppke and DOH Assistant Deputy Secretary Melissa Jordan, were on site to help collect, sort and store the essentials delivered.

South Florida residents can contribute to the Moms & Babies donation drive through Oct. 10 at Simply’s headquarters at 9250 West Flagler Street in Miami.

Click here for a list of the most needed items and to view drop-off hours.

“Simply is deeply committed to the communities in which we live and work, and we are rallying to our neighbors’ aid to ensure that Floridians have the resources and supports they need,” said Simply Healthcare Plans President Holly Prince. “Thank you to Lt. Gov. Nuñez, the Florida Department of Health, and Agency for Healthcare Administration for your partnership and support at today’s Family Donation Drive to support families, mothers and babies impacted by Hurricane Ian in Lee and Charlotte counties.”

Simply is a Medicaid Managed Care Plan in Florida that focuses on the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

Many families whose homes took a direct hit from Ian have lost everything, and some are still unable to return to their homes, leaving thousands of Floridians in need of critical resources and support to rebuild their lives.

After the donation drive’s final collection day on Sunday, Simply will pack up those essentials and distribute them to communities in Lee and Charlotte counties — those hardest hit by Ian.