October 6, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Mike Miller, Anna Alexopoulos Farrar head to Space Florida
Photo courtesy: NASA

Drew WilsonOctober 6, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Ben Sasse named sole finalist to become UF’s new President

HeadlinesInfluence

Medical boards delay rule making for gender-affirming care after public meeting cancelation

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ inaction puts $175M in state funds for local projects in limbo

florida-from-space-via-nasa1
Miller will lead external affairs and Farrar will lead communications.

Space Florida is adding former state Rep. Mike Miller and veteran communications pro Anna Alexopoulos Farrar to its executive team.

“We are thrilled to welcome both Mike and Anna to our executive team and know their expertise will add to the unrivaled experience we have at Space Florida. They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience, and will help us execute our mission, raise awareness of the aerospace culture and ecosystem we’ve built in Florida, and help us deepen our state’s position as the Launch Capital of the World,” Space Florida president and CEO Frank DiBello said.

Miller, a Republican, served two terms in the state House representing part of Orange County and has worked at Florida Virtual School since leaving office. Miller also holds a seat on the boards for Goodwill Industries of Central Florida, the North and Central Florida Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, AMI Kids Orlando and the Florida Network.

Space Florida has hired him as Vice President of External Affairs and Workforce Integration. In his new role, the organization said Miller will advocate for the mission of Space Florida at the state and federal levels and guide the organization on ways to enhance the talent pipeline bringing aerospace industry professionals to the state.

Meanwhile, the state-backed space industry booster organization said Farrar will serve as Vice President of Corporate Communications.

Farrar comes to Space Florida from PureCycle Technologies, a high-tech recycling company where she served as the lead on global communications strategy. She previously helped establish a communications practice at Converge Public Strategies, a Florida-based public affairs firm. Prior to her role at Converge she served as Deputy CFO in charge of communications and external affairs under CFO Jimmy Patronis.

Space Florida said Farrar will lead the charge on building a communications practice within Space Florida and focus on amplifying the brand through comprehensive communications strategies.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSimply Healthcare launches ‘Moms & Babies’ supply drive for Hurricane Ian recovery

next'This is huge': Florida Democrats laud Joe Biden's marijuana moves

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

With POTUS non-endorsement endorsement of Ron DeSantis, the race for Florida Governor is over

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more