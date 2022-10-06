Personnel note: Mike Miller, Anna Alexopoulos Farrar head to Space Florida

Space Florida is adding former state Rep. Mike Miller and veteran communications pro Anna Alexopoulos Farrar to its executive team.

“We are thrilled to welcome both Mike and Anna to our executive team and know their expertise will add to the unrivaled experience we have at Space Florida. They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience, and will help us execute our mission, raise awareness of the aerospace culture and ecosystem we’ve built in Florida, and help us deepen our state’s position as the Launch Capital of the World,” Space Florida president and CEO Frank DiBello said.

Miller, a Republican, served two terms in the state House representing part of Orange County and has worked at Florida Virtual School since leaving office. Miller also holds a seat on the boards for Goodwill Industries of Central Florida, the North and Central Florida Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, AMI Kids Orlando and the Florida Network.

Space Florida has hired him as Vice President of External Affairs and Workforce Integration. In his new role, the organization said Miller will advocate for the mission of Space Florida at the state and federal levels and guide the organization on ways to enhance the talent pipeline bringing aerospace industry professionals to the state.

Meanwhile, the state-backed space industry booster organization said Farrar will serve as Vice President of Corporate Communications.

Farrar comes to Space Florida from PureCycle Technologies, a high-tech recycling company where she served as the lead on global communications strategy. She previously helped establish a communications practice at Converge Public Strategies, a Florida-based public affairs firm. Prior to her role at Converge she served as Deputy CFO in charge of communications and external affairs under CFO Jimmy Patronis.

Space Florida said Farrar will lead the charge on building a communications practice within Space Florida and focus on amplifying the brand through comprehensive communications strategies.