October 6, 2022
Americans for Prosperity endorses Carolina Amesty in HD 45
Among those candidates getting Chamber endorsements is Carolina Amesty

Carolina Amesty ART
The Republican should feel a resource lift from the center right group.

Americans for Prosperity knows who it wants representing the area around Walt Disney World. The center right group’s political arm endorsed Republican Carolina Amesty in House District 45.

“When elected to the state House, Carolina Amesty will be a champion of policies that empower Florida parents with more education options to better meet the individual learning needs of their children,” said AFP Action-FL Senior Advisor Skylar Zander. “Amesty will support universal education savings accounts and policies to expand charter schools.”

Amesty, a Christian university executive who secured the GOP nomination in an August Primary, faces Democrat Allie Braswell, a former president of the Central Florida Urban League, in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Zander said Amesty would create job opportunities and limit government overreach if elected to the House.

“She also understands that inflation is an additional tax on hardworking Floridians, reducing their purchasing power as prices soar,” he said. “Amesty is committed to easing that burden through lower taxes and a reformed tax code that attracts new and better-paying jobs to our state.”

But more important than policy endorsement, the support of AFP likely means an influx of financial resources as Amesty runs for the seat. The district remains a high priority for House Republicans, who have directed tens of thousands toward the Central Florida race. Most analogous with a district now represented by Democratic Sen.-elect Geraldine Thompson, the contest could provide a crucial pickup for Republicans as they seek a supermajority in the House.

Amesty has maintained a cash advantage in the race largely thanks to that outside support, and a number of Republicans in House leadership have directed money from their political committees to help her campaign.

“AFP Action will be working hard during the final weeks leading up to Election Day to get the word out about candidates, like Amesty, who will support policies that help keep Florida economically strong and prosperous,” Zander said. “These policies are needed now more than ever as Floridians work to rebuild following the devastation of Hurricane Ian.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

