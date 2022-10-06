October 6, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Medical boards delay rule making for gender-affirming care after public meeting cancelation

Christine Jordan SextonOctober 6, 20225min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Ben Sasse named sole finalist to become UF’s new President

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ inaction puts $175M in state funds for local projects in limbo

HeadlinesHurricane Response

Suncoast Credit Union donates $600K to Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Transgender pride rainbow waving flag. Seamless cgi animation highly detailed fabric texture in cinematic slow motion. LGBTQ 3d background of fight for rights and equality symbol.
The delay means the proposed rules won't be drafted before the Nov. 8 General Election

Florida’s medical boards have agreed to delay discussions on developing state-specific guidelines for the provision of gender-affirming care to transgender people who suffer from gender dysphoria.

Members of the Florida Board of Medicine and Board of Osteopathic Medicine Joint Rules/Legislative Committee agreed on Thursday to delay the discussions after a Sept. 30 public meeting in Tallahassee was canceled following Hurricane Ian.

The boards won’t develop rule language without the benefit of a public hearing and are trying to reschedule the four-hour public meeting for the end of October or early November, sources told Florida Politics.

The delay means the medical boards won’t begin developing the state-specific rules before the General Election. Indeed, the boards may not be able to delve into rule making until December or some time next year.

The term “transgender” refers to people whose sex assigned at birth does not align with how they identify, according to the American Association of Psychiatry. Gender dysphoria refers to psychological distress that results from an incongruence between one’s sex assigned at birth and one’s gender identity. And though gender dysphoria often begins in childhood, some people may not experience it until after puberty or much later, the psychiatry association maintains.

Members of the Board of Medicine and Board of Osteopathic Medicine agreed to develop Florida guidelines for the treatment of gender dysphoria in August. Though the boards had not previously delved into the issue, they agreed to do so after Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo asked them to tackle it.

Ladapo asked the boards to prohibit patients under the age of 18 from receiving sex-reassignment surgery and puberty-blocking hormone treatments. Ladapo also wanted the boards to change the standard-of-care rules to require older patients seeking gender-affirming care to sign a consent form and to wait 24 hours before starting such treatments.

Gov. Ron DeSantisadministration already has banned Medicaid from reimbursing the cost for gender-affirming care, regardless of age. The ban has been challenged in federal court.

The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), which houses the Medicaid program, provided data to Florida Politics showing that 12 children and 13 adults underwent surgical procedures in FY 2021-22 that Medicaid reimbursed. The most common procedure for both children and adults was a simple mastectomy, with three children and six adults undergoing the procedure sometime between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. 

Medicaid does not provide any benefits to children without parental consent. Children are defined as beneficiaries under 21 years of age, meaning the children category would include information on 18,19 or 20-year-old beneficiaries.

Post Views: 0

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. Ron DeSantis’ inaction puts $175M in state funds for local projects in limbo

nextBen Sasse named sole finalist to become UF's new President

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

With POTUS non-endorsement endorsement of Ron DeSantis, the race for Florida Governor is over

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more