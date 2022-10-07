Personnel note: Candace Brascomb joins GrayRobinson’s government affairs team

GrayRobinson announced that Candace Brascomb is joining its Government Affairs and Lobbying and Litigation Sections as of counsel.

Based in the Orlando office, Brascomb will work on behalf of clients in various areas, including health care, labor and employment, and defamation. She will utilize her background working with state Representatives, Senators and advisers to connect clients with opportunities and advocate for legislation supporting Florida businesses.

The seasoned litigator has more than a decade of experience working in Florida’s government. She previously worked as a prosecutor for the Florida Department of Health, where she managed a team of attorneys working closely with the FBI, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

Most recently, she worked as an analyst for the Florida House, advising on judicial legislation and legislative programs.

Brascomb received her law degree from Stetson University. She also earned an MBA and a bachelor’s degree in political science and international affairs from Florida State University.

Her hire comes a day after GrayRobinson announced that Susan Evans and Bentley Nettles would join the firm’s National Alcohol Beverage Practice, working out of GrayRobinson’s D.C. and Key West offices, respectively.

At the state level, GrayRobinson consistently ranks as one of the Top 5 lobbying firms in the state. Led by Dean Cannon, a former House Speaker, the firm represents more than 200 lobbying clients spanning from well-known Fortune 500 companies to small municipal governments.