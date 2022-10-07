October 7, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Marco Rubio’s co-sponsoring legislation to roll back prescription drug price controls
Val Demings still has some wiggle room in her race against Marco Rubio.

Anne GeggisOctober 7, 20225min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesUniversities

‘Good choice’: Marco Rubio happy with Ben Sasse at UF

HeadlinesInfluence

‘Right past wrongs’: Shevrin Jones calls on Gov. DeSantis to pardon marijuana offenders convicted of ‘simple possession’

HeadlinesSW Florida

Tommy Doyle lays out hopes for Election Day after Hurricane Ian

Rubio Demings abortion
Val Demings and Florida Democrats: Repeal of drug provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act would hurt Medicare recipients.

In anticipation of Midterm Election results, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has filed for a do-over of the legislation widely expected to reduce out-of-pocket drug costs for patients and lower Medicare costs.

Rubio has joined with fellow Republican U.S. Sens. James Lankford, Mike Lee and Cynthia Lummis in introducing the Protecting Drug Innovation Act that would roll back the feds’ authority to negotiate, set and control drug prices under Medicare.

“Democrats’ price controls will hurt Floridians,” said Rubio’s statement that his office released Friday. “There will be less innovation, which means life-saving cancer drugs may not be developed. There will be less production, which means life-sustaining insulin may be harder to find.”

With Rubio’s name on new legislation that would mean taking off the cap that limited seniors’ out-of-pocket drug costs to $2,000 a year, his challenger seized on the opportunity. Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings, running to unseat Rubio, released a statement Friday on the bill.

Shame on him for leading the fight to hike drug prices on Florida’s seniors and putting big Pharma special interests ahead of doing what’s right,” Demings said in a prepared statement. “Floridians deserve a senator who shows up and works for them. In the Senate, I’ll always fight to lower costs for our seniors.”

The Florida Democratic Party also put out a statement pointing out how Rubio has accepted more than $1 million from the drug industry.

President Joe Biden also went on the offensive Friday about what it will mean if the Republicans gain control of Congress in terms of the impact individuals will experience. The White House Friday tweeted a clip of a speech Biden gave in Hagerstown, Maryland as he explained what Republicans are planning should they win control of Congress.

“Republicans (taking) control of Congress means the power we just gave Medicare to negotiate drug prices goes away — gone and prices go back up,” Biden said in the clip. “If Republicans take control of the Congress, the $2,000 cap on prescription drug prices we just passed goes away — gone.”

“If they take back the control of the Congress, the $35 a month cap on insulin for folks on Medicare we just passed goes away — gone,” he added, noting also how the Republicans would also like to kill the Affordable Care Act.  

Rubio’s office flagged research from the University of Chicago that estimated the White House-sponsored Reduction In Inflation Act would prompt a 20% reduction in biomedical research and development over the next 17 years.

“The impact will be felt heavily by Americans suffering from rare and difficult diseases to treat,” Rubio said, in an August news release.

The New York Times, however, says such claims are “misleading.”

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous‘Right past wrongs’: Shevrin Jones calls on Gov. DeSantis to pardon marijuana offenders convicted of 'simple possession'

next'Good choice': Marco Rubio happy with Ben Sasse at UF

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

With POTUS non-endorsement endorsement of Ron DeSantis, the race for Florida Governor is over

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more