October 9, 2022
First ‘Blue Roof’ installed in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian
The Army Corps of Engineers completed a "Blue Roof" installation in Fort Myers. Image via Twitter.

Jacob Ogles

Operation Blue Rook
The repair is being offered free in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Lee and Sarasota counties.

The Army Corps of Engineers completed its first ‘Blue Roof’ installation in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian.

The effort is part of Operation Blue Roof, which allows those with up to half their roof framing damaged by the storm to have roofs covered temporarily with plastic sheeting. The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Oct. 3 tasked the Army Corps in Charlotte and Lee counties with providing repairs. The program was later expanded to Collier, DeSoto and Sarasota counties.

Those communities took much of the direct wind force hit when Hurricane Ian, a category 4 storm with 150 mph winds, made landfall on Sept. 28.

Individuals can sign up until Oct. 21 for the fiberglass-reinforced roofing to be installed for free.

The first finished roof now sits atop the home of Barbara Powell, a 27-year resident of Fort Myers.

For individuals to qualify for the program, homes must serve as primary residents for occupants, and all vacation rental properties are excluded. Those houses where more than 50% of the framing is destroyed cannot have a blue roof installed. All storm debris must be removed from a roof before installation.

The repairs are not available for certain types of roofs including flat roofs or those made of metal or clay, slate or asbestos tile.

Residents who participate in the program must allow the Army Corps of Engineers access to homes to assess damage and install the reinforced tarp.

Aware of electricity and internet outages in storm-affected areas, Army Corps of Engineers workers have visited hard-struck neighborhoods offering services door-to-door.

Individuals can also find information online at a dedicated website or by calling 888-ROOF-BLU.

“Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps Engineers,” reads a release from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office on the program. “It protects property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.”

The Army Corps of Engineers completed a “Blue Roof” installation on the home of Barbara Powell. Image via Twitter.
Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

