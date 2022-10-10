Former Jacksonville City Council Presidents endorse LeAnna Cumber for Mayor

Four former Jacksonville City Council Presidents are endorsing Council member LeAnna Gutierrez Cumberbid for Jacksonville Mayor.

“The mark of a visionary is one who can see past the way things are to what they can become. The mark of a great leader is one who can motivate others to enthusiastically execute that vision. LeAnna Cumber is the right person to lead our city to reach its full potential which is why I am endorsing her for Mayor in the upcoming election,” former City Council President William Bishop said.

He was joined by form City Council Presidents Jack Webb, Scott Wilson and Dick Kravitz, who is also a former state Representative.

“I served the people of Jacksonville for twenty years and have seen dozens of politicians promise things over the years yet not deliver. I have never seen a candidate more qualified and more determined to Get Jacksonville Moving than LeAnn Cumber. I fully endorse her candidacy for Mayor,” Kravitz said.

Webb said he believes Cumber can change the “status quo” in City Hall, while Wilson added, “not only will bring back ethical conduct and transparency to city government, but she’ll also get Jacksonville Moving.”

Cumber said in a news release, “I am grateful for the support from these former City Council Presidents who understand the type of leadership this city needs to bring our communities together and harness our strengths to diversify our economy, reduce crime, and focus on providing the best education for our children.”

The endorsements from former Council Presidents comes a week after Cumber’s campaign announced that it had the support of several Jacksonville faith leaders, including Heritage Christian Center pastors Dr. James White and Dr. Terresa White, Divine Power Missionary Baptist Church pastor Steve Wilson, Thankful Missionary Baptist Church pastor Phillip Mercer and New Beginnings Ministries of Jacksonville pastor Dr. Michael J. Hawk.

Her campaign was previously endorsed by fellow Jacksonville City Council member Randy DeFoor, Duval County Property Appraiser Jerry Holland and the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, among others.

Cumber, a Republican in her first term on council, is one of several candidates vying to replace term-limited Mayor Lenny Curry next year. Her GOP competition includes Jax Chamber CEO Daniel Davis and second-term Jacksonville City Council member Al Ferraro.