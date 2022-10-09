Val Demings touts support for Inflation Reduction Act, Rubio’s opposition.

Democratic Senate candidate Val Demings reminded a national audience of her vote for the Inflation Reduction Act. Moreover, she stressed Republican Sen. Marco Rubio voted the other way.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart, Demings, an Orlando Congresswoman, said she will show up to vote more often than the incumbent and cast votes that help Floridians.

“He does not like to come to work, we all know that now. And when he does, he hurts Florida,” she said. “So we are looking out for everyday families and what they have to go through on this campaign trail.”

Pressed on poll results that show voters chiefly concerned with the economy, Demings raised her vote in Congress for the Inflation Reduction Act.

Of note, Rubio boasted at the time about his own vote against the measure in the Senate and attacked Demings for backing the high-priced bill.

“Val Demings once again put party politics over Floridians today, signing off on more audits and tax increases for working class Floridians as families are struggling to get by,” Elizabeth Gregory, communications director for Rubio’s Senate campaign, said at the time. “This bill will do nothing to reduce costs of living, and Val Demings doesn’t seem to care.”

Demings, though, said on MSNBC that the legislation has tangibly helped Floridians of all income levels.

She also took a chance to hit Rubio for a poor attendance record in the Senate; he has missed nearly 10% of votes since being elected to the Senate in 2020.

“I am traveling the state from the Panhandle down to the Keys, talking to Florida about the things that matter to them,” Demings said.

“Certainly we need to do everything in our power to reduce the cost for everyday working families, lower the cost for our seniors. That’s exactly what we did when we passed the Inflation Reduction Act.”