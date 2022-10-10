October 10, 2022
New ad buy highlights Andy Thomson as coach, Councilman, ‘Dad’

Anne Geggis
October 10, 2022

Andy Thomson ART
The attorney is running to add a new title: 'Representative' in Palm Beach County's most expensive House race.

Boca Raton City Councilman Andy Thomson is taking his bid to represent south Palm Beach County in Tallahassee to the airwaves.

His campaign for the open seat representing House District 91 as a Democrat has announced a “six-figure ad buy” for a 30-second spot that has Thomson playing all his roles: coach, Councilman, and “Dad.” It’s going to air on network and cable TV.

Thomson and his rival, Highland Beach Town Commissioner Peggy Gossett-Seidman, are collectively drawing in more than $650,000 in donations and loans — by far the most of any other House race to represent a Palm Beach County House district.

Republicans are fighting hard to flip this district red. Nearly nearly $100,000 worth of state Republican cash and in-kind donations have been steered to Gossett-Seidman’s bid to represent this district that covers Boca Raton, Highland Beach, and parts of West Boca.

The new map that came out of redistricting turned House District 91 from one that supported President Joe Biden by 59% into one that has a much lighter shade of blue. Now, Biden would have 52% of the votes, according to campaign data analyst Matt Isbell of MCI Maps.

The Florida House Republican Campaign Committee has already run ads, highlighting Gossett-Seidman as “South Florida’s Freedom Firewall.” But now it’s Thomson’s turn to say he lowered taxes, won first-responders’ support and focused on solutions. He’s introducing himself against some relaxed, guitar music.

This ad, unlike Gossett-Seidman’s which features Gov. Ron DeSantis, contains no hint of what party banner he’s running under.

“Together we put aside party to cut taxes,” Thomson says, after a young, blonde basketball player recognizes him as “Coach,” two mature women salute him as “that run-the-city guy,” and a firefighter greets him with, “Morning, Councilman.”

He’s good with all those names, he explains.

“(We) stood with the blue, cleaned up the streets and brought civility back” he says in front of a sunlit stand of trees. “I’m running to show Tallahassee how we did that and why.”

And then there’s an oncoming rush of two, tow-headed children, who cry together, “We love you Dad!” as he lifts one into his arms. He and his wife of 13 years, Joanna, have five children.

“That’s my favorite name,” Thomson says, as the camera zooms in on his smile lines and dimples.


Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

