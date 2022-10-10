Big donors give lift to Lakesha Burton in Jax Sheriff race

Democrat Lakesha Burton still has fundraising ground to make up in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s race, but all indications are that her major donors are staying the course.

Burton’s supportive political committee Make Every Voice Count raised $204,000 between Sept. 17 and Sept. 30, the last date for which the state Division of Elections has data. The money was timely, funding more than $236,000 of spending in the week ending Sept. 30, with roughly $195,000 of that being for media and the balance for research and consulting.

On Sept. 21, Gary Chartrand contributed $100,000. Six days later, former CSX CEO Michael Ward gave $100,000 of his own. Between them, they have contributed $500,000 of the $1.3 million raised, suggesting that they believe that the race between Burton and T.K. Waters, a Republican endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, is winnable.

Burton’s political committee has roughly $230,000 on hand, and as of Sept. 23, the last date for which the Duval County Supervisor of Elections has posted numbers, she had roughly $80,000 in her campaign account.

She is currently on television with an ad called “Make Jacksonville Safer,” which her political committee has spent nearly $13,000 airing since Sept. 30. The ad shows Burton standing in front of supporters, vowing to “change the JSO” and offer an alternative to the “reactive” and “clumsy” approach of opponent Waters.

Waters continues to hold a fundraising lead, meanwhile, despite Burton’s recent push. Despite not having raised money to his political committee between Sept. 17 and Sept. 30, he still has nearly $710,000 on hand. He also had more than $275,000 available to spend in his campaign account as of Sept. 23.

Due to his financial advantage, he’s able to dominate the spending war on local television. A spot entitled “Doesn’t respect the law,” a contrast spot that offers a number of personal attacks against Burton that she strongly disputes, has seen more than $137,000 of budget behind it already.

Waters and Burton emerged from an August “First Election” as the top two finishers. Waters drew 47% as the only Republican in the field, with Burton getting 33% overall. Two of her Democratic opponents, Wayne Clark and Dr. Tony Cummings, endorsed her. A third, Ken Jefferson, has not endorsed yet.

This Special Election will be for the unexpired term of resigned Sheriff Mike Williams, extending until June 30, 2023. The office of Sheriff will be up yet again in the 2023 municipal elections.