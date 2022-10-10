Miami Dade College union endorses Kevin Marino Cabrera for Miami-Dade Commission

A union representing professors and other employees at one of the largest colleges in the country is backing government relations specialist Kevin Marino Cabrera’s bid for the Miami-Dade County Commission.

Cabera’s campaign shared confirmation that United Faculty of Miami Dade College, which enrolls more than 100,000 students yearly across nine campuses, is lending its support to him.

“United Faculty of Miami Dade College has endorsed your candidacy,” UFMDC President Elizabeth Ramsay told Cabrera by letter. “Please feel free to use the UFMDC logo as an endorsing organization during your campaign.”

The nod from UFMDC is the fifth Cabrera has received from an organization and the 21st endorsement of his campaign overall this election cycle. Others supporting Cabrera include former President Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar, Miami-Dade Commissioner-elect Anthony Rodriguez, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Florida chapters of Associated Builders and Contractors, Service Employees International Union and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, America’s third-largest labor union.

“This endorsement by the United Faculty of Miami Dade College, the educators at America’s largest two-year college, is a great honor for me, as I am one of thousands of Miami-Dade residents that attended the school,” Cabrera said.

“Our campaign has been fortunate to receive the support of law enforcement, first responders, health care workers, county employees, and now the members of the United Faculty of Miami Dade College. Their support confirms that our campaign’s message is resonating with all segments of District 6.”

Cabrera is a lobbyist with the global strategy firm Mercury, where he serves as senior vice president. He’s also worked on the campaigns of several notable Republican politicians, including Trump, former U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo, and Florida Supreme Court Justice John Couriel.

He is competing in a runoff election against Coral Gables Commissioner Jorge Fors Jr., a fellow Republican, for the soon-to-be-open seat on the Miami-Dade Commission representing District 6. The Miami-Dade Commission is a technically nonpartisan body, as are its elections.

The district covers a central portion of Miami-Dade, including part or all of the cities of Coral Gables, Hialeah, Miami, Miami Springs, Virginia Gardens, West Miami and some of the county’s unincorporated area.

The district’s current Commissioner, Rebeca Sosa, must leave office due to term limits voters approved in 2012. Sosa has endorsed Fors as her preferred successor.

The General Election is on Nov. 8. Early voting runs from Oct. 24 to Nov. 6.