If you want to vote in the General Election, Tuesday is the deadline to register

Floridians looking to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election have until midnight Tuesday evening to register.

Secretary of State Cord Byrd, who oversees the state’s elections, issued a reminder to potential voters last week about the registration deadline.

“If you are not registered to vote and are eligible to do so, I encourage you to register by the October 11 deadline that is fast approaching,” Byrd said in a released statement.

“There are many convenient ways to register to vote in the state of Florida. You can contact your Supervisor of Elections office to learn where you can register in person, or you can register online at RegistertoVote.gov, the Department of State’s secure and easy-to-navigate website. The Department of State’s top priority this election season is to maintain the integrity of our elections so that you can exercise your right to vote.”

Byrd has met in-person with the Supervisors of Elections in counties hardest hit by Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida, including Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, DeSoto, Hardee and Hendry counties, and believes they are “prepared and arrangements are underway to ensure a smooth and accurate election,” a release from his office states.

Byrd is also considering ways to assist supervisors in Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties, who requested support regarding voting locations.

The Division of Elections has a website to assist those affected by the hurricane, and the Voter Assistance Hotline at 1-866-308-6739 will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and from 8 a.m. to midnight on Tuesday.

Aspiring voters can check on their registration status at the Division of Elections’ Voter Information Lookup website, which will also show their voting precinct location, a sample ballot and their vote-by-mail preferences.

As of Aug. 31, there were 5,233,366 registered Republicans, 4,963,722 registered Democrats, 3,939,389 voters registered as No Party Affiliation and 258,804 voters registered with third parties.