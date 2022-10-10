Van Wezel Foundation launches education resource for new Sarasota Performing Arts Center

The Van Wezel Foundation on Monday launched the OnPoint campaign to support the new Sarasota Performing Arts Center, a transformative project for Sarasota and the region.

OnPoint is a new FAQ on the Foundation’s website that answers questions about the Sarasota Performing Arts Center project.

It will provide an ongoing resource for the community to learn facts about the benefits that a new state-of-the-art performing arts center will bring to Sarasota and the region.

“Our goal is to keep the community informed of the facts and to answer questions with full transparency,” Van Wezel Foundation CEO Cheryl Mendelson said. “We look forward to ongoing community engagement and feedback throughout this exciting process to build a civic asset that’s a place for ideas, a place for the arts, a place for you.”

The Van Wezel Foundation works to create and sustain a vibrant performing arts center, advance education, and enrich communities by inspiring minds through the power of the arts.

The new performing arts center is expected to enhance Sarasota’s reputation as a regional, national and international cultural destination as well as being an economic driver.

Van Wezel estimates the project will inject more than $275 million into the local economy, including through millions in tax revenue. The project would create more than 5,000 jobs over the next five to seven years, including new career opportunities in the arts and culture industry.

The Van Wezel Foundation and the Sarasota City Commission entered into a partnership on April 4 to plan, finance, design and construct the new Sarasota Performing Arts Center within the Bay Park master plan.