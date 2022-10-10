Florida gas prices spike 16-cents, the highest jump since June

Florida gas prices shot up 16 cents last week, after reaching a 2022 low of $3.17 per gallon on Wednesday. It’s the largest weekly increase since June, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

“The jump at the pump came as a surprise, as this time a week ago, it appeared that the state’s gas tax holiday would pressure prices lower,” AAA Spokesman Mark Jenkins said.

“However, things changed quickly after OPEC and its allies announced plans to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day. This sent oil and gasoline futures prices back to 5-week highs. As a result, the price for retailers to purchase gasoline jumped more than 30 cents, erasing any of the downward progress created by the 25 cent sales tax holiday.”

The U.S. price of oil rose 17% last week, driving Friday’s closing price of $92.64 per barrel to $13 more than the week before. Since oil is a key ingredient in gasoline, oil prices affect the cost of producing, buying and selling fuel.

Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $3.33 per gallon. That’s 7 cents more than the average price last Sunday and closer to what drivers paid on Oct. 1 ($3.38) than on Oct. 2 ($3.26).

The most expensive places in Florida to fill up are in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.50), Fort Lauderdale ($3.36) and Miami ($3.36). The cheapest gas prices can be found in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.17), Pensacola ($3.18) and Panama City ($3.21).

As drivers continue to feel the squeeze, AAA advises motorists to save money on gas by combining errands to limit driving, shop around for the best gas prices, pay with cash to avoid credit card mark-ups, remove excess vehicle weight, and avoid aggressive acceleration and speeding to increase fuel economy.

There are resources for drivers, including savings programs such as Shell’s fuel rewards program that saves drivers 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon on each additional trip to the pump. AAA also provides a free mobile app to search for the cheapest gas in your area, as well as a Gas Cost Calculator to anticipate and plan for fuel cost.

Florida’s pump prices are still well below the national average. As of Sunday, gas prices averaged $3.91 nationally, but just $3.32 in Florida.