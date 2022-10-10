National Federation of Independent Business endorses Jay Collins

Republican nominee Jay Collins has announced backing from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) as he runs for state Senate District 14.

NFIB advocates for America’s small and independent business owners.

“It’s been a rough couple of years for Florida’s small businesses, from the pandemic to inflation to Hurricane Ian,” NFIB State Executive Director Bill Herrle said in a statement. “Our members believe candidates like Jay Collins understand what’s at stake for small businesses and will do everything he can to help local businesses get through these difficult times. Jay has shown our members that he’s committed to maintaining an environment that allows local businesses to grow and create jobs.”

Collins already received support from the Florida Chamber of Commerce, Senate Republican Leadership, Attorney General Ashley Moody and CFO Jimmy Patronis.

“I am honored to have earned the endorsement of the NFIB,” Collins said in a statement. “Tampa’s small businesses are being slammed every day by rising prices, chaotic supply chains, and an economy that’s been wrecked by the far-left policies championed by my opponent Janet Cruz and the (Joe) Biden administration. I will always work to ensure that Tampa’s small businesses are able to operate without the burden of overreaching government interference in their day-to-day operations.”

Collins faces incumbent Democratic Sen. Cruz in the race, and competitive spending by both parties shows how vital this Senate seat is.

The pair are in for a tough race, with Cruz boasting a hefty war chest — surpassing $1 million raised in mid-July.

Collins pulled an endorsement from Gov. Ron DeSantis when he entered the race. Tampa businessman Shawn Harrison, who filed in April, left the race in response to Collins’ shift from a Congressional to a legislative campaign.

SD 14 is a blue-leaning seat, but a competitive one. About 51.25% of voters under the new SD 14 lines favored Democrat Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election while 47.33% voted for Republican Donald Trump.