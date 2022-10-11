Personnel note: Eric Johnson named Managing Director of Mercury’s Florida office

Global public strategy firm Mercury announced the addition of top political strategist and government relations expert Eric Johnson as Managing Director in its Florida office.

Johnson brings more than 30 years of political and government experience in Washington, D.C. and Florida at the local, state, and federal levels.

“Eric is a pro at what he does and a fixture in Florida and D.C. politics. Over the years, he’s addressed major public affairs challenges and led key strategic communications efforts for national political leaders, corporations, and nonprofits,” said Mercury Partner Ashley Walker. “We are thrilled to have Eric join the Mercury team and deliver exceptional work to our clients.”

Before joining Mercury, Johnson founded Johnson Strategies, where he served as a political adviser and media consultant for candidates seeking public office at all levels. His current and past clients include U.S. Senators, Cabinet members, members of Congress, state Senators, state Representatives, Mayors, County Commissioners, ballot initiatives, and an array of advocacy groups and corporations.

Johnson has served as Chief of Staff to Democratic former U.S. Reps. Robert Wexler and Patrick Murphy, and ran winning campaigns for U.S. Reps. Ted Deutch and Murphy, who defeated Republican former U.S. Rep. Allen West in what was at the time the nation’s most expensive congressional election in history. Most recently, he served as the strategist for former Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz’s congressional campaign.

“I am honored to be joining the team of experts at Mercury,” Johnson said. “I look forward to continuing my commitment of lifting up the next generation of leaders and organizations while providing successful outcomes for our clients at Mercury.”

Johnson served as the top advisor to the Florida Chairman of Barack Obama’s presidential campaign in 2008 and as Chief of Staff to former state Sen. Tom Rossin. He has been recognized as one of the most influential people in Florida politics by Campaigns and Elections Magazine and was selected as one of most influential people in Florida by Influence Magazine in 2022 and for the past three election cycles.