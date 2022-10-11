Personnel note: Kaitlyn Bailey promoted at RSA Consulting

Tampa Bay-based lobbying firm RSA Consulting is promoting Kaitlyn Bailey to Director of Client Experience and Strategy.

Bailey, who joined RSA in 2016, will oversee client services at the boutique firm known for its team-centered and client-tailored approach.

In her new role and as a member of the executive leadership team, Bailey will focus on company-wide growth, strategic oversight of client relations, and implementing innovative solutions to further enhance the client experience.

RSA said Bailey’s new position “is a first for the firm and reflects its commitment to delivering excellence for its clients.”

“Kaitlyn’s dedication to client experience and attention to detail is truly something special,” said RSA Consulting president and CEO Ron Pierce. “In her years with RSA, she’s driven some of our most innovative client projects with resounding success. Her work continues to elevate our suite of services and ensures that as we grow, every client still feels like they are our only client.”

The Tampa-based team’s client roster includes some of the region’s most notable names — the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Straz Center for Performing Arts, Tampa Theatre, and United Way Suncoast.

“Kaitlyn advances RSA to be a true customer experience organization. She has a brilliant sensitivity for clients’ unique needs and the strategic insight and talent to bring her creative ideas to life,” said RSA Consulting vice president and COO Natalie King.

Over the last five years as a lobbyist at the firm, Bailey has secured many legislative and appropriation wins for clients across a variety of industries, including transportation, economic development, education, and mental health. In 2021, she was named one of Florida Politics’ 30 under 30 Rising Stars.

A graduate of Florida State University with bachelor’s degrees in political science and hospitality, she serves as Chair of the Public Affairs Committee at the Junior League of Tampa and on the State Board of Directors for Florida Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lamda.

Bailey also owns and operates her own clothing and lifestyle boutique, Katie Beth’s Boutique. She opened the flagship DeFuniak Springs store in 2013 at age 17, and this year expanded the business to add a second store in Wesley Chapel.