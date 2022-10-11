October 11, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Keeping remarks brief, Rick Scott makes Georgia stop for Herschel Walker
Rick Scott campaigns with Herschel Walker. Image via Rick Scott/@ScottforFlorida

A.G. GancarskiOctober 11, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Email insights: Ron DeSantis renews George Soros attacks in ‘law-and-order’ pitch

Epilogue-TrumpHeadlines

Trump lawyer who vouched for documents meets with FBI

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Jason Brodeur political committees report solid intake in SD 10 race

Rick Scott Herschel
Scott spoke for roughly three minutes on behalf of the embattled Georgia Republican.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott ventured north of the border to rally with Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, but he didn’t have all that much to say.

Scott, the Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, was accompanied by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Oklahoma, as the Senators offered a show of support for Walker amid a host of personal scandals at a North Georgia stop.

Scott spoke for roughly three minutes, concentrating most of his remarks on linking Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock to President Joe Biden, blaming the Democrats for everything from “our military wasting time teaching our warriors about pronouns and critical race theory” to “men pretending they can have babies.”

He hailed Walker as having “overcome great adversity” and “wanting to bring the people of Georgia together” before ceding the microphone to the candidate.

“I was thinking of all the reasons people ought to vote for Herschel Walker, and I came across a problem,” Scott quipped. “There’s too many.”

Ahead of the rally, Scott ensured his support for Walker was known, publicizing it to Fox News Digital in an exclusive.

“The Democrats want to destroy this country, and they will try to destroy anyone who gets in their way,” Scott said. “Today it’s Herschel Walker, but tomorrow it’s the American people.”

Scott has defended Walker in recent days against blockbuster accusations from a Daily Beast investigation that broke news of Walker funding an abortion with a signed check and a “get well” card, as well as complaints from Walker’s estranged son Christian Walker, who is a conservative activist. Scott has framed those criticisms as mere political theater from Democrats and allied media.

“This is just Textbook 101 for the Democrats … it’s just lie, cheat, and smear. That’s what the Democrats do,” Scott told radio host Hugh Hewitt Wednesday, comparing the messaging against Walker to what Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas had to deal with ahead of their eventual confirmations.

However, he did not litigate the controversies Tuesday during his brief stump speech, preferring instead to talk about the race in terms of political issues rather than personal narratives.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis: Sanibel Causeway reopening for emergency workers; civilian traffic resumes Oct. 24

nextState reminds providers that Medicaid covers donated breast milk for premature babies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Charlie Crist’s gubernatorial campaign to pull out all the stops with abortion rights message

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more