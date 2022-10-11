Keeping remarks brief, Rick Scott makes Georgia stop for Herschel Walker

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott ventured north of the border to rally with Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, but he didn’t have all that much to say.

Scott, the Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, was accompanied by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Oklahoma, as the Senators offered a show of support for Walker amid a host of personal scandals at a North Georgia stop.

Scott spoke for roughly three minutes, concentrating most of his remarks on linking Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock to President Joe Biden, blaming the Democrats for everything from “our military wasting time teaching our warriors about pronouns and critical race theory” to “men pretending they can have babies.”

He hailed Walker as having “overcome great adversity” and “wanting to bring the people of Georgia together” before ceding the microphone to the candidate.

“I was thinking of all the reasons people ought to vote for Herschel Walker, and I came across a problem,” Scott quipped. “There’s too many.”

Ahead of the rally, Scott ensured his support for Walker was known, publicizing it to Fox News Digital in an exclusive.

“The Democrats want to destroy this country, and they will try to destroy anyone who gets in their way,” Scott said. “Today it’s Herschel Walker, but tomorrow it’s the American people.”

Scott has defended Walker in recent days against blockbuster accusations from a Daily Beast investigation that broke news of Walker funding an abortion with a signed check and a “get well” card, as well as complaints from Walker’s estranged son Christian Walker, who is a conservative activist. Scott has framed those criticisms as mere political theater from Democrats and allied media.

“This is just Textbook 101 for the Democrats … it’s just lie, cheat, and smear. That’s what the Democrats do,” Scott told radio host Hugh Hewitt Wednesday, comparing the messaging against Walker to what Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas had to deal with ahead of their eventual confirmations.

However, he did not litigate the controversies Tuesday during his brief stump speech, preferring instead to talk about the race in terms of political issues rather than personal narratives.