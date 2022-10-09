Dismissing abortion story, Rick Scott to rally with Herschel Walker

Rick Scott is headed to Georgia to reassure voters who might be skeptical about the Republican Senate candidate.

Scott, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, will rally with Herschel Walker Tuesday, in the wake of reporting that indicates fervently pro-life Walker paid for a past lover’s abortion some years ago.

“They picked the wrong Georgian to mess with,” Scott tweeted. “I’m on Herschel’s team!”

Fox News, which has been an asset to Walker throughout the campaign, broke the news with Scott offering an extended version of his tweet as a statement.

“The Democrats want to destroy this country, and they will try to destroy anyone who gets in their way,” Scott told Fox News Digital. “Today it’s Herschel Walker, but tomorrow it’s the American people.”

“I’m on Herschel’s team — and they picked the wrong Georgian to mess with. I’m proud to stand with Herschel Walker and make sure Georgians know that he will always fight to protect them from the forces trying to destroy Georgia values and Georgia’s economy, led by Raphael Warnock.”

Scott has defended Walker against blockbuster accusations from a Daily Beast investigation that broke news of Walker funding the aforementioned abortion with a signed check and a “get well” card, as well as complaints from Walker’s estranged son Christian Walker, who is actually a conservative activist, as mere political theater from Democrats and allied media.

“This is just Textbook 101 for the Democrats … it’s just lie, cheat, and smear. That’s what the Democrats do,” Scott told radio host Hugh Hewitt Wednesday, comparing the messaging against Walker to what Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh had to deal with ahead of their eventual confirmations.

“When the Democrats are losing, as they are right now, they lie and cheat and smear their opponents. That’s what’s happening right now. They know they are on the verge of losing the Senate, and they know that Herschel Walker is winning, so they have cranked up the smear machine,” Scott contended Tuesday, in a statement from the NRSC.

“They’re going to throw everything under the sun at him,” he said on the Fox Business Network Tuesday.

Walker has gone on record denying the abortion happened despite all evidence to the contrary.

“I can tell you right now, I never asked anybody to get an abortion. I never paid for an abortion, and it’s a lie,” he told Sean Hannity Monday. “And I will continue to fight.”

He has not addressed the substance of the claims from his son, who said his father “left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence,” among a fusillade of accusations.

Walker’s challenge to Warnock is pivotal if Republicans hope to retake the Senate.