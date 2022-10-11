Charlie Crist debuts two abortion-focused ads, welcomes nod from America’s oldest existing reproductive rights group

Tuesday proved particularly busy for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist. Along with running mate Karla Hernández, surrogates and community leaders, the former Governor and Congressman participated in eight events across Florida focused on women’s reproductive rights.

His campaign also debuted two new video ads highlighting his supportive position and welcomed an endorsement from the oldest advocacy group for abortion rights still operating in the United States.

The first ad, which will run on TV in media markets across Florida, features medical professionals bashing Gov. Ron DeSantis for ratifying the state’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks with no exception for rape or incest.

“Helping women during pregnancy or through difficult decisions about abortion, that’s my job, and I’ve never needed the government or some politician to come into the room and make that decision for my patients,” HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital ICU nurse Michelle Bell says in the video.

“But that’s what Ron DeSantis has done, pushing through a law that outlaws abortion, even in cases of rape or incest and makes criminals of doctors and nurses like me,” continues registered nurse Tina Schmidt. “Charlie Crist believes women should decide, not government. That’s all I need to know, and that’s why I’m voting for Charlie Crist.”

Women should decide – not Ron DeSantis. pic.twitter.com/jYk5L0q1qQ — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) October 11, 2022

The second ad, titled “It’s Up to Us,” is running on digital platforms and further contrasts Crist’s and DeSantis’ views on the issue.

It opens with a quote from late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg: “The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman’s life, to her well-being and dignity. It is a decision she must make for herself.”

The more than one-minute-long video includes news reports on the restrictive abortion law’s passage, shots of protestors opposing the measure and several clips of Crist vowing to overturn the law if elected next month.

“Florida, it’s time we take back control of our future,” a woman’s voiceover says. “Raise our voices and say no to the attacks on our reproductive freedoms by Ron DeSantis. It won’t stop with Ron’s new ban. DeSantis wants to expand further restrictions.

“The ultimate goal? A total ban — no exceptions. We can choose a better way, where we are empowered, supported and given full control of our future. This November, let’s join together and make our voice heard.”

As governor, I will do everything in my power to protect a woman’s right to choose in Florida. pic.twitter.com/BfaI6g1QQB — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) October 11, 2022

Crist’s campaign called Tuesday its “Choice Day of Action.” Accordingly, he, Hernández and others traveled to West Palm Beach, Miami, Jacksonville, Lake Mary and other cities to partake in campaign events.

As Florida Politics previously reported, the campaign also set up 26 new billboards statewide.

“A woman’s freedom to choose is on the ballot this November,” Crist said in a statement. “Our campaign’s ‘Choice Day of Action’ is about standing up and making our voices heard on the single most important issue facing the women of Florida. Our state deserves a Governor who will fight and defend our freedoms, not someone who will take them away.”

Crist also got a boost Tuesday from NARAL Pro-Choice America, America’s oldest extant pro-abortion-rights group.

The nonprofit cited Crist’s “unshakable dedication to preserving the right to abortion” as key in its decision to back him for Governor.

“If Gov. Ron DeSantis wins this November, he will do all that he can to completely ban abortion in Florida,” NARAL President Mini Timmaraju said in a statement. “Floridians deserve a proven leader like Charlie Crist who will safeguard and restore their fundamental rights. It’s time to hold MAGA extremists like Gov. DeSantis accountable, and we’ll be working alongside our members until Election Day to make it happen.”