October 12, 2022
Even before measuring effects of Ian, USDA predicts lowest orange production since 1941-42 season

Ryan NicolOctober 12, 20223min0

Florida Orange Groves Landscape
'We did not have the time to go back and get updated measurements, so it's based solely prior to Ian.'

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is giving a grim outlook of the 2022-23 orange production season, with its first projection of the season showing the lowest output since the 1941-42 season.

And that’s before analysts weigh the effects of Hurricane Ian rampaging through the state.

The USDA forecast projects just 28 million boxes of Florida oranges will be produced in the 2022-23 season. That includes 17 million boxes of Valencia oranges and 11 million boxes of non-Valencia oranges.

That is well below the inaugural forecast last season — already a yearslong low — which predicted 47 million boxes of oranges would be produced.

“If realized, for all oranges, this will be the lowest crop since the 1942-1942 season, when we produced 27.2 (million). And we are at 28 million at this time,” Hudson explained.

The numbers for grapefruit and tangerines and tangelos was also down. The USDA is projecting just 2 million boxes of grapefruit will be produced this season, with 1.8 million boxes of red grapefruit and 200,000 boxes of white grapefruit. For tangerines and tangelos, the agency pegged a production level of 700,000 boxes.

It’s likely those numbers will drop further once the agency analyzes Ian’s impact.

“We completely all our objective measurements prior to the arrival of Hurricane Ian, which arrived the 26th and 27th (of September),” said Mark Hudson, principal statistician for the USDA. “We did not have the time to go back and get updated measurements, so it’s based solely prior to Ian.”

Hudson said the agency’s December forecast would factor in the effect of the major storm, which landed on Florida’s west coast at near-Category 5 strength.

“The fruit-per-tree and the tree numbers are set. So when we go out in December, we’ll go back out to the samples and we’ll count the droppage and then we will size the fruit. And then from that point, we will do our objective measurements,” Hudson explained.

