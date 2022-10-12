Fiona McFarland releases first TV ad in HD 73

Rep. Fiona McFarland’s re-election campaign is releasing its first television ad of the 2022 election cycle, highlighting the Sarasota Republican’s military service and her performance through two years in office.

McFarland’s campaign said the ad, entitled “Teamwork,” is currently running on broadcast and cable in Sarasota County.

“As an officer in the Navy it was about working together to achieve the mission,” says McFarland to begin the ad over visuals of her Navy uniforms and medals.

The spot then transitions into McFarland’s home where the mother of two boys says, “Here at home, teamwork looks different but it’s just as important.”

The ad spotlights McFarland’s work to secure $362.7 million for affordable housing and $4.1 million for teacher pay raises in Sarasota County in the state budget. It also highlights her role in landing $200 million for environmental protection as part of the resiliency plan lawmakers passed in 2021.

“Fiona has accomplished so much for her country and she continues that service for the people of Sarasota,” said Max Goodman, McFarland’s adviser who produced the ad. “What makes Fiona undeniably unique is that she has no ego and could care less who gets the credit as long as the job gets done. It’s why she is so respected and appreciated by Sarasota residents regardless of political stripes.”

McFarland graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2008 and was commissioned as a surface warfare officer in the U.S. Navy. She served aboard naval warships throughout the Western Pacific and subsequently worked in the Pentagon.

McFarland also holds an MBA from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and worked as a business management consultant with McKinsey and Company. She is a Lt. Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves at MacDill Air Force Base and is married to former Navy Lt. Matthew Melton.

McFarland faces Democrat Derek Reich in the race for the new House District 73, which covers part of Sarasota County. HD 73 is considered a battleground district, with the 2020 Presidential Election split even by a closer margin there than in any other district in the state.