October 13, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Social Security benefits to surge 8.7% next year
Image via AP.

Associated PressOctober 13, 20224min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlinesHurricane Ian

Ron DeSantis says he’s nostalgic for Donald Trump supply chain

FederalHeadlinesHurricane Ian

Marco Rubio requests $33B in supplemental spending for Hurricane Ian

FederalHeadlines

Feds to announce huge jump in Social Security payments

Social Security
Inflation is driving the increased payout.

Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase but a gain that will be eaten up in part by the higher cost of everyday living.

The cost-of living adjustment — the largest in more than 40 years — means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January, the Social Security Administration said Thursday.

While Social Security recipients welcomed the benefit increase, many said it wasn’t enough to cover the impact of inflation.

It’s ”not much help,” said 85-year-old Shirley Parker, who lives in Chatham on Chicago’s South Side,

Home maintenance costs and high grocery prices are cutting steeply into her budget. “Food is ridiculous. I come out with a bag full of groceries — $50 — don’t have about 10 items,” she said.

The Social Security COLA was established to help seniors and other recipients manage the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services How well it does depends on what inflation does going forward.

In fact, a separate government report Thursday showed inflation newly accelerating,. The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4 percent for September after just 0.1 percent in August and is up 8.2 percent for the past 12 months. Jobless claims for unemployment benefits rose for the week.

The Social Security Administration said the estimated average monthly Social Security benefit for all retired workers will be $1,827 starting in January, according to an agency fact sheet.

The boost in Social Security benefits will be coupled with a 3% drop in Medicare Part B premiums, meaning retirees will get the full impact of the Social Security increase.

The financing setup dates to the 1930s, the brainchild of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who believed a payroll tax would foster among average Americans a sense of ownership that would protect the program from political interference.

Next year’s higher payout, without an accompanying increase in Social Security contributions, could put additional pressure on a system that’s facing a severe shortfall in coming years.

Earlier this year, Sen. Rick Scott issued a detailed plan that would require Congress to come up with a proposal to adequately fund Social Security and Medicare or potentially phase them out.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell publicly rebuked the plan and President Joe Biden has used Scott’s proposal as a political bludgeon against Republicans ahead of midterm elections.

___

Published with permission of the Associated Press. 

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLiving without internet: Library is hot spot after hurricane disconnected parts of Florida

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories