Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava backs ‘strong advocate’ A.J. D’Amico for HD 113

DLC D'Amico
‘A.J. understands the journey towards freedom and opportunity shared by so many in our community.’

Democratic lawyer A.J. D’Amico’s bid to represent House District 113 in Miami-Dade now has support from the county’s top elected official.

D’Amico’s campaign is announcing an endorsement from Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. In an accompanying statement, Levine Cava — Miami-Dade’s first woman Mayor — said D’Amico has the necessary “bipartisan credentials and government experience” to serve the county well.

“A.J. understands the journey towards freedom and opportunity shared by so many in our community. And as part of our county’s new generation of leaders, I know he will be a strong advocate for solutions to Florida’s toughest challenges, such as keeping housing affordable, building more resilient communities and affirming women’s reproductive rights,” she said.

The Thursday nod from Levine Cava joins endorsements from several other Democrats in public office, including state Sens. Shevrin Jones, Jason Pizzo, Annette Taddeo and Victor Torres, Miami-Dade Commissioner Eileen Higgins, Miami-Dade Public Defender Carlos Martinez, and outgoing Rep. Nick Duran, whose seat D’Amico would take with a win next month.

Several former elected Democrats, including Charlie Crist, Javier Fernandez and Donna Shalala have voiced support for D’Amico. So have chapters of the AFL-CIO, Florida College Democrats, Florida Education Association, Florida State Fraternal Order of Police, Florida Association of Realtors, Latino Victory, Miami-Dade Young Democrats, SEIU Florida, United Teachers of Dade, Planned Parenthood, Florida Nurses Association and SAVE.

In a statement, D’Amico spoke glowingly of Levine Cava’s accomplishments and said he looks forward to collaborating with her for the betterment of Miami-Dade residents.

“In 2020, Daniella Levine Cava’s campaign for Miami-Dade County Mayor inspired our community to imagine a fairer, healthier and safer community. She has made good on that promise, showing us what a focused and effective government can accomplish for the public good,” he said.

“I am honored to receive her vote of confidence in my campaign to represent the heart of Miami and the Village of Key Biscayne in the Florida House, and I am excited to work with her to improve our community’s quality of life.”

D’Amico emerged victorious from a two-person Primary Election Aug. 23 to secure the right to represent Democrats on Election Day next month. He faces Republican political insider and former Lee County Commissioner Vicki Lopez.

Like D’Amico, Lopez has support from several prominent officials within her party’s ranks. Among them: U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez, who preceded Levine Cava as County Mayor, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago and Miami Commissioners Joe Carollo and Manolo Reyes.

Lopez also has the backing of the Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Florida Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Florida, Florida Medical Association, Chief Executive Officers of Management Companies and the South Florida Police Benevolent Association.

The General Election is Nov. 8. Early voting runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 6.

Categories