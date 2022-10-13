October 13, 2022
VISIT FLORIDA’s new $2.7M campaign showcases locations Ian left untouched
Image via VISIT FLORIDA.

Anne Geggis

Pensacola - Pensacola Beach Paddleboarders - 2020 (credit- Visit Pensacola) (Full Marketing Rights) (1)
The campaign to counter national news saturated with images of Hurricane Ian's destruction will showcase locations without a lawn chair out of place.

Forget the destroyed piers and buildings reduced to rubble, VISIT FLORIDA has plans to highlight how the sun’s shining in the state, and is ready to welcome visitors to 14 areas that Hurricane Ian left untouched.

Moving in the wake of one of the state’s deadliest storms that has dominated national news, the state’s tourism marketing agency announced the launch of a $2.7 million campaign, so travelers know there are plenty of places on the peninsula to sip a margarita and watch the sun rise or set.

The campaign, called “Sun’s Shining in Florida,” will run in major U.S. markets on digital and social platforms through Oct. 31, VISIT FLORIDA officials announced.

“Tourism is Florida’s top economic driver and VISIT FLORIDA is committed to safeguarding our industry,” said Dana Young, President and CEO of the marketing agency. “Our marketing programs will help protect Florida’s tourism brand and demonstrate to visitors that Florida offers infinite vacation options.”

The $2.7 million expense is the initial effort. More will be spent to support areas of the state that were dealt Hurricane Ian’s hardest blows, officials said. After all, this is the industry that in 2021 brought $17.3 billion into the state in hotel revenues alone, according to state officials.

“A comprehensive recovery package for these areas will be developed in coordination with their local tourism leadership and will be ready for implementation when they are ready to welcome visitors,” a news release from VISIT FLORIDA said Thursday. 

The package was announced the same day The New York Times published a report about how the scale of destruction is threatening to destabilize the state’s real estate and insurance markets. Reports show the storm is tied for the fifth-most destructive storm to make a U.S. landfall. The death toll continues to climb daily, along with the estimate of property loss.

But the state features plenty of attractions without a lawn chair out of place, VISIT FLORIDA officials emphasize.

“From Miami to the Panhandle, Florida is a large, incredibly diverse place that offers unlimited vacation possibilities,” the news release from VISIT FLORIDA read. “VISIT FLORIDA’s post-storm marketing programs will be key for delivering this message, and ensuring that our state’s tourism industry remains strong ahead of the upcoming winter travel season.

Greg Cook, the Chairman of VISIT FLORIDA’s board and general manager of the Ritz-Carlton on Amelia Island, couldn’t agree more.

All Floridians depend on the revenue and jobs it generates,” he said in a written statement. “VISIT FLORIDA’s new marketing plan will help amplify the message that we are still open for business, and that we stand ready to help our Southwest Florida partners as soon as they are ready.”

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

