Last Call for 10.13.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Attorney General Ashley Moody has a reminder for people hoping to stiff hurricane victims — the ban on price gouging is still in effect after Ian.

Since Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Sept. 23, prohibitions against excessive price increases for essential commodities have been in place, per state law. Since then, the Attorney General’s Rapid Response Team has recovered approximately $17,000 for more than 100 consumers who contacted the Florida Attorney General’s Office with allegations about suspicious prices.

“Florida’s price gouging laws remain in effect and cover commodities related to post-storm recovery — including essentials such as lodging for displaced Floridians and first responders who traveled from across the state to live amid the destruction and help survivors as they rebuild,” Moody said in a statement. “We will aggressively investigate allegations of extreme price increases to protect Floridians and first responders doing everything they can to help us recover from this devastating storm.”

The price-gouging law applies to items such as food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gasoline, lumber, equipment and storm-related services needed as a direct result of the event. Violators are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to a total of $25,000 for multiple violations committed in a single 24-hour period.

Tonight, the debate for Florida’s Congressional District 10 between Democrat Maxwell Frost and Republican Calvin Wimbish will air live on Spectrum News 13.

The 7 p.m. debate will be moderated by Spectrum News 13 anchor Ybeth Bruzual and Orlando Sentinel columnist Scott Maxwell. The debate, which will help voters decide who should succeed Orlando Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings, will last one half-hour.

Frost has gained national attention as possibly a candidate who could become the nation’s first Gen Z Congressman. He is a 24-year-old progressive Democratic organizer who has become one of Democrats’ leading fundraisers nationwide.

“He should die. Even Death is not enough. This is travesty of Justice. Mass shooters get to live but (their) victims don’t, f*cking unacceptable. He should be removed from ever existing. The 17 can never return and neither should he. I always stand with the Parkland families.”

— Jared Moskowitz on the verdict on Nikolas Cruz’s sentence.

