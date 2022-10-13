After Hurricane Ian, Gov. DeSantis issues executive order on 2022 election

Gov. Ron DeSantis is issuing an executive order waiving some election laws in three counties hit hard by Hurricane Ian in an effort to ensure ballot access for voters.

The order, issued Thursday, applies to Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties and comes two weeks after Southwest Florida was hammered by Hurricane Ian, a devastating Category 4 storm. Among the changes, DeSantis is allowing early voting to run from Oct. 24 up to Election Day and creating flexibility for finding new polling places and drop box sites.

The order comes at the recommendation of Secretary of State Cord Byrd, who has been working with local Supervisors of Elections since before Ian made landfall to accommodate their needs for the General Election. Election Day is on Nov. 8, less than four weeks away.

The order also allows voters to, by phone, request that mail-in ballots be sent to an address other than their address on record. It adds poll workers trained for the 2020 election to the pool of eligible poll workers and allows Supervisors of Elections to relocate drop boxes, an act that is usually prohibited within 30 days of an election.

The order comes two days after Byrd met with Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen, whose county took a direct hit from Hurricane Michael in October 2018, just 27 days before Election Day.

Then-Gov. Rick Scott allowed election officials in eight counties to loosen voting laws, extend early voting and consolidate polling places. Anderson allowed voters to cast their ballots by email and fax, a controversial move that drew litigation from Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, who ultimately lost his re-election bid.

Last week, DeSantis told reporters he expected to make accommodations for Charlotte and Lee counties, the hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. Only two days prior, Lee County Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle said his office was working with local cities and the county government to assess damage and determine where temporary voting sites will be needed.

“In the wake of Hurricane Ian, loss of or structural damage to our offices, early voting sites and Election Day polling locations is evident,” Doyle said.

“For many voters, their regular polling location will not be available,” he continued. “We understand and will do our best to provide a safe polling location that is as convenient as possible under current conditions.”

Per state law, the early voting period for the General Election is at a minimum between Oct. 29 and Nov. 5. Supervisors of Elections have the option to add additional days for early voting from Oct. 24 to 28 and on Nov. 6. In effect, DeSantis’ order adds Nov. 7 to the possible list of dates, part of an effort to allow local officials to establish additional voting sites.

Charlotte and Sarasota counties already allowed early voting from Oct. 24 to Nov. 6. Lee County allowed early voting through Nov. 5.

Tuesday marked the deadline to register to vote in time for the 2022 election.