Email insights: Ron DeSantis doubles down on George Soros attacks for donors

Gov. Ron DeSantis is maintaining a blistering fundraising pace, but he continues to drive home a message of concern about money coming in from one specific source.

For the second time in recent days, DeSantis is targeting billionaire George Soros in a fundraising pitch, doubling down even as critics contend the repeated invoking of Soros’ name is antisemitic.

“George Soros is going all-in for the midterm elections. He alone makes up one-third of the donations from billionaires received by Leftists this cycle — including woke candidates running across the state of Florida,” DeSantis asserted Thursday, in an email entitled “Soros-funded extremists are threatening our state.”

“Soros is currently pouring MILLIONS of dollars into the November election — trading checks for influence over the legal system in communities across the nation,” the Governor contends, just above a call to action for “immediate support to stop Soros from destroying Florida.”

“We are not going to allow this pathogen of ignoring the law that’s been going on around the country to get a foothold in our state,” DeSantis adds.

“The crime in places like San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York City are out of control. That dangerous instability is a direct result of George Soros using his war chest to influence campaigns and invite crime and destruction into our communities.”

This current Soros attack mirrors the one from Tuesday in terms of rhetoric and omission. It does not mention the name of President Joe Biden, a frequent target of fundraising emails before Hurricane Ian.

And it does not mention DeSantis’ Democratic opponent, Charlie Crist. Whereas Tuesday’s email at least referred to “my opponent,” the late-week follow-up didn’t even bother to reference him.

DeSantis has been warning his supporters that 2022 is “another Soros-funded cycle” all year, offering a throwback to a 2018 race where the billionaire played a bigger role.

DeSantis was directly opposed by Soros money in his 2018 campaign, which saw Democrat Andrew Gillum draw on $2.2 million from Soros sources, while Soros became part of DeSantis’ closing pitch in October of that year:

“A Governor is able to appoint people to all these agencies, boards. There are literally thousands of appointments the Governor has. He would be seeding, into our state government, you know, Soros-backed activists,” DeSantis said of his opponent four years ago.

Soros does not appear to have donated to Crist at all this cycle, but the rhetoric from Ron DeSantis remains the same.