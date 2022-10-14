October 14, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Email insights: Ron DeSantis doubles down on George Soros attacks for donors
George Soros gets another piece of Ron DeSantis hate mail.

A.G. GancarskiOctober 14, 20224min4

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Rick Scott heads back to Georgia for Herschel Walker

HeadlinesInfluence

$100M gift anchors University of Florida ‘s 10-year, $1B campaign for UF Scripps Biomedical Research

HeadlinesUniversities

Ray Rodrigues says new law governing higher ed searches working well

george-soros-large
The Governor wants 'immediate support to stop Soros from destroying Florida.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis is maintaining a blistering fundraising pace, but he continues to drive home a message of concern about money coming in from one specific source.

For the second time in recent days, DeSantis is targeting billionaire George Soros in a fundraising pitch, doubling down even as critics contend the repeated invoking of Soros’ name is antisemitic.

“George Soros is going all-in for the midterm elections. He alone makes up one-third of the donations from billionaires received by Leftists this cycle — including woke candidates running across the state of Florida,” DeSantis asserted Thursday, in an email entitled “Soros-funded extremists are threatening our state.”

“Soros is currently pouring MILLIONS of dollars into the November election — trading checks for influence over the legal system in communities across the nation,” the Governor contends, just above a call to action for “immediate support to stop Soros from destroying Florida.”

“We are not going to allow this pathogen of ignoring the law that’s been going on around the country to get a foothold in our state,” DeSantis adds.

“The crime in places like San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York City are out of control. That dangerous instability is a direct result of George Soros using his war chest to influence campaigns and invite crime and destruction into our communities.”

This current Soros attack mirrors the one from Tuesday in terms of rhetoric and omission. It does not mention the name of President Joe Biden, a frequent target of fundraising emails before Hurricane Ian.

And it does not mention DeSantis’ Democratic opponent, Charlie Crist. Whereas Tuesday’s email at least referred to “my opponent,” the late-week follow-up didn’t even bother to reference him.

DeSantis has been warning his supporters that 2022 is “another Soros-funded cycle” all year, offering a throwback to a 2018 race where the billionaire played a bigger role.

DeSantis was directly opposed by Soros money in his 2018 campaign, which saw Democrat Andrew Gillum draw on $2.2 million from Soros sources, while Soros became part of DeSantis’ closing pitch in October of that year:

“A Governor is able to appoint people to all these agencies, boards. There are literally thousands of appointments the Governor has. He would be seeding, into our state government, you know, Soros-backed activists,” DeSantis said of his opponent four years ago.

Soros does not appear to have donated to Crist at all this cycle, but the  rhetoric from Ron DeSantis remains the same.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous$100M gift anchors University of Florida 's 10-year, $1B campaign for UF Scripps Biomedical Research

nextRick Scott heads back to Georgia for Herschel Walker

4 comments

  • Tom

    October 14, 2022 at 8:37 am

    Good for Gov.
    it needs to be emphasized.
    All the crime, per soros org backed groups has brought terror to local neighborhoods.

    Gillium was associated with his organization.

    People need to know.

    Reply

    • Charlie Crist

      October 14, 2022 at 9:10 am

      👆Neo nazi propagandist…also dumbass.

      Reply

  • Tom

    October 14, 2022 at 8:37 am

    Good for Gov.
    it needs to be emphasized.
    All the crime, per soros org backed groups has brought terror to local neighborhoods.

    Gillium was associated with his organization.

    People need to know.

    Reply

    • Charlie Crist

      October 14, 2022 at 9:12 am

      All the Trump crime you mean? Trump crime spree? Let’s talk about that instead of tropical 2 tornadocane…

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories