Rick Scott heads back to Georgia for Herschel Walker

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, the Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, is headed back to Georgia for a second time this week Friday.

Scott will be in Savannah with U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter for a 1 p.m. Get Out the Vote stop at the Georgia Victory Savannah Field Office to rally support for Walker.

The Florida Senator had already visited Georgia once this week for Senate candidate Herschel Walker, and this return suggests that, just as he did during the unsuccessful Senate campaigns of David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in 2020, he’s going to have a presence in the Peach State between now and Election Day.

Earlier this week, Scott was accompanied by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Oklahoma, as the Senators offered a show of support for Walker amid a host of personal scandals at a North Georgia stop.

Scott spoke for roughly three minutes, concentrating most of his remarks on linking Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock to President Joe Biden, blaming the Democrats for everything from “our military wasting time teaching our warriors about pronouns and critical race theory” to “men pretending they can have babies.”

He hailed Walker as having “overcome great adversity” and “wanting to bring the people of Georgia together” before ceding the microphone to the candidate.

“I was thinking of all the reasons people ought to vote for Herschel Walker, and I came across a problem,” Scott quipped. “There’s too many.”

The remarks of the visiting Senators were upstaged by the candidate’s own extemporaneous comments, which included a potentially apocryphal tale about a virile bull that escaped a pasture where the bull had impregnated several cows, only to find that there were only other bulls over the fence. Scott maintained a stoic facial expression throughout that section of the remarks.

Scott has defended Walker in recent days against blockbuster accusations from a Daily Beast investigation that broke news of Walker funding an abortion with a signed check and a “get well” card, as well as complaints from Walker’s estranged son Christian Walker, who is a conservative activist. Scott has framed those criticisms as mere political theater from Democrats and allied media.

“This is just Textbook 101 for the Democrats. … It’s just lie, cheat, and smear. That’s what the Democrats do,” Scott told radio host Hugh Hewitt last week, comparing the messaging against Walker to what Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas had to deal with ahead of their eventual confirmations.