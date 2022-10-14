Humana provides $1M in Hurricane Ian, Hurricane Fiona support

The Humana Foundation donated $1 million to support disaster recovery for those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida and Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico.

Following Hurricane Ian’s landfall, several nonprofits in communities directly hit by the storm received funding, including the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, the Community Foundation of Collier County, and Collaboratory (formerly the Southwest Florida Community Foundation).

In addition to monetary contributions, Humana is also providing direct support to hurricane survivors. Since Sept. 29, Humana has delivered about 83,000 bottles of water and more than 10,000 ready-to-eat meals to families located in hard-hit areas.

Humana is actively working to ensure communities in Arcadia, Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Tampa, Bradenton, Fort Myers, Naples and Cape Coral are receiving the support they need.

Through a partnership with the Greater Fort Lauderdale Diaper Bank, Humana has helped provide more than 600,000 diapers to families in need. Humana also opened several of its Neighborhood Centers to the community, providing water, snacks and recharging stations.

The health insurance provider has also set up a crisis intervention hotline through LifeWorks, a free counseling service for anyone in need to help people cope with the disaster and its consequences. The LifeWorks Crisis Support Line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can be reached at 1-877-757-7587 in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

“For those of us who live on the Gulf Coast, Hurricane Ian was a scary experience. But I am honored to say that our company and employees immediately came together to help those most impacted by the storm,” said Humana Healthy Horizons President Jocelyn Chisholm Carter. “We want our fellow Floridians to know we are here to help them on the road to recovery.”