October 17, 2022
Florida City Government Week seeks public awareness for local government
Stock image via Adobe.

Peter Schorsch

Local government
The Florida League of Cities event is one of its signature events.

The Florida League of Cities (FLC) is celebrating Florida City Government Week.

Throughout the week, cities throughout the state will provide educational outreach to the public on the importance of local government, including lessons on what it does and how local government actions affect residents. 

The Florida League of Cities, which has provided a united voice for the state’s municipal governments for more than 100 years, is sponsoring the weeklong campaign as part of its ongoing effort to promote and foster civics education and engagement. 

“Local government is the one closest to the people and the one that has a direct impact on the daily lives of their residents and businesses,” said FLC President and Port St. Lucie Vice Mayor Jolien Caraballo.

“Particularly during times of crisis or disasters, cities are there each day helping residents recover, repair and reconnect to each other. Florida City Government Week is an opportunity to recognize not only what cities do in difficult times, but also the many wonderful things they do to make Florida’s cities great places to live, work and play.”

FLC notes that, in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s widespread destruction, cities are demonstrating their ability to assist residents and businesses with restoration and recovery.

The Florida City Government Week’s annual theme, “My City: I’m Part of It, I’m Proud of It,” encourages cities to celebrate what makes their individual city, town or village great. 

FLC is asking cities to plan events and activities to achieve its mission, including City Hall open houses, volunteer projects, citywide contests and more.

Florida City Government Week is held each October and is one of FLC’s signature events.

The weeklong event launched in 1990. Find more information here.

