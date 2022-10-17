Stephanie Smith joins Tampa Electric as VP of State and Regional Affairs

Stephanie Smith, a veteran of AT&T, Uber and Simply, is joining TECO Energy as Vice President of State and Regional Affairs.

Smith begins Oct. 17. She’ll oversee government affairs for Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas (TECO) and will manage external affairs and community investment.

“Stephanie Smith’s strategic counsel and extensive experience will guide our outreach efforts to government officials, community leaders and other key stakeholders,” said David Nicholson, Vice President of Legal, General Counsel and Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer for TECO.

“We have a great story to tell. We’re well on our way to achieving our vision of a net-zero carbon future, and we’re excited to have Stephanie as part of the team to help us communicate our progress to stakeholders.”

Smith has nearly 20 years of experience in public affairs, government relations and communications. Smith has worked in Florida, Washington and the United Kingdom on public affairs strategies, advancing regulation and navigating complex regulatory issues for Fortune 500 companies, experience she’ll bring with her to TECO.

“I’m inspired to join the TECO Energy team,” Smith said. “Utilities are not only essential to Floridians’ quality of life, but they also power Florida’s economy. TECO Energy plays such an important role in preparing and responding to disasters, while shaping the future of energy for our state and nation. I look forward to taking on the opportunities and challenges that come with this new role.”

Smith previously worked in the Executive Office of the Governor for two administrations: Govs. Jeb Bush and Charlie Crist.

Smith currently serves as Chair of CareerSource Florida as a Gov. Ron DeSantis appointee. She is also an active member of the Enterprise Florida Board of Directors and the Florida Alliance Against Human Trafficking Board of Directors.

Tampa Electric serves more than 800,000 customers in Hillsborough County and parts of Polk, Pasco and Pinellas counties. Its coverage area includes approximately 2,000 square miles within West Central Florida. They are Florida’s top producer of solar energy per customer.