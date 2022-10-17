October 17, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Stephanie Smith joins Tampa Electric as VP of State and Regional Affairs
Congrats to all-around great person Steph Smith.

Peter SchorschOctober 17, 20223min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.17.22

2022Headlines

Darren Soto endorses Charlie Crist after unveiling of ‘Boricuas Con Crist’ plan

HeadlinesHurricane Ian

After Hurricane Ian, Florida citrus and agriculture struggle

STEPH SMITH ART
'Stephanie Smith’s strategic counsel and extensive experience will guide our outreach efforts.'

Stephanie Smith, a veteran of AT&T, Uber and Simply, is joining TECO Energy as Vice President of State and Regional Affairs. 

Smith begins Oct. 17. She’ll oversee government affairs for Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas (TECO) and will manage external affairs and community investment.

“Stephanie Smith’s strategic counsel and extensive experience will guide our outreach efforts to government officials, community leaders and other key stakeholders,” said David Nicholson, Vice President of Legal, General Counsel and Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer for TECO.

“We have a great story to tell. We’re well on our way to achieving our vision of a net-zero carbon future, and we’re excited to have Stephanie as part of the team to help us communicate our progress to stakeholders.”

Smith has nearly 20 years of experience in public affairs, government relations and communications. Smith has worked in Florida, Washington and the United Kingdom on public affairs strategies, advancing regulation and navigating complex regulatory issues for Fortune 500 companies, experience she’ll bring with her to TECO.

“I’m inspired to join the TECO Energy team,” Smith said. “Utilities are not only essential to Floridians’ quality of life, but they also power Florida’s economy. TECO Energy plays such an important role in preparing and responding to disasters, while shaping the future of energy for our state and nation. I look forward to taking on the opportunities and challenges that come with this new role.”

Smith previously worked in the Executive Office of the Governor for two administrations: Govs. Jeb Bush and Charlie Crist.

Smith currently serves as Chair of CareerSource Florida as a Gov. Ron DeSantis appointee. She is also an active member of the Enterprise Florida Board of Directors and the Florida Alliance Against Human Trafficking Board of Directors.

Tampa Electric serves more than 800,000 customers in Hillsborough County and parts of Polk, Pasco and Pinellas counties. Its coverage area includes approximately 2,000 square miles within West Central Florida. They are Florida’s top producer of solar energy per customer.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.17.22

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories