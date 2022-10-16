October 16, 2022
Darren Soto endorses Charlie Crist after unveiling of ‘Boricuas Con Crist’ plan
Better late than never: Charlie Crist gets some presidential back up on Nov. 1.

Kelly Hayes

The plan lays out Crist's agenda to improve the quality of life for Boricuas.

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto has announced his support of Charlie Crist as he runs in hopes of unseating Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“I’m proud to endorse Charlie Crist to be the next Governor of Florida,” Soto said in a statement. “Boricua Floridians need a leader in the governor’s office that truly has their back and will fight for their well-being every single day — Charlie will be that Governor.”

Soto announced his endorsement of the Democratic candidate after Crist’s campaign unveiled its “Boricuas Con Crist” plan. The plan lays out Crist’s agenda to improve the quality of life for Boricuas.

The six-pronged plan suggests instituting a “Good Neighbor Policy” to look out for Puerto Rico, not just in friendship and economic cooperation, but in disaster relief. The plan would also create the Office of New Floridians to help new residents navigate the state.

The agenda also supports affordability on property insurance, rent and utility bills, and promotes affordable health care — with Crist vowing to veto any budget that does not expand Medicaid.

“Boricuas Con Crist” also includes a prong on protecting abortion rights, and a proposal to keep politics out of the classroom and raise teacher pay.

“I’m incredibly honored to earn the endorsement of my good friend Rep. Darren Soto as we roll out our plan to make Florida a more supportive home for all, including our Boricua friends and neighbors,” Crist said in a statement. “As governor, I’ll fight for our Boricua neighbors by making Florida more affordable, protecting reproductive freedom, supporting quality, affordable health care, and giving new Floridians a way to navigate their new home.”

Recent polling also shows favorable ratings for DeSantis are on the rise, notably after Hurricane Ian’s landfall. DeSantis’ hurricane response shows a majority favorability, even with Democrats.

A full 55% of all respondents and 61% of likely voters approved of DeSantis’ storm response, against 19% and 21% disapproval, respectively.

Crist and DeSantis are set to square off on Oct. 24 in Florida’s one gubernatorial debate. WPEC CBS 12 will host the debate in Fort Pierce at 7 p.m. that day, two weeks before Election Day. Local news networks will broadcast the debate across the state.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

