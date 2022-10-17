Nikki Fried’s ‘Won’t Back Down’ committee endorses 20 candidates

A political committee launched to protect abortion access in Florida is making its first round of endorsements, with nods to 20 pro-choice female candidates.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried launched the Won’t Back Down Political Committee last month. As of Oct. 7, the committee had raised $35,000, including $25,000 from Fried’s committee, Florida Consumers first.

The endorsements include state and local candidates. Each will receive financial and earned media support from the newly created political committee, according to a press release from the group.

“When I ran in 2018, I made a promise that I would never back down from a fight. Over the last 4 years, I’ve been doing exactly that — defending our rights and fighting for our freedoms. Won’t Back Down will work tirelessly to ensure that the next line of qualified candidates aren’t left behind, and that they have the organizational support willing to step up and make sure that they are competitive and successful,” Fried said in a statement.

The endorsements include U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who is running to unseat U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. It also includes Democratic nominee for Attorney General Aramis Ayala, who is hoping to upset incumbent Ashley Moody.

The list also includes the Democrat hoping to replace Fried, who is currently the state’s only statewide elected Democrat, as Agriculture Commissioner. That candidate, Naomi Blemur, faces a huge challenge against current Senate President Wilton Simpson. Fried is not seeking re-election. She unsuccessfully ran for Governor, losing in the Primary Election to now-Democratic nominee Charlie Crist.

Other endorsed candidates include:

— Sen. Loranne Ausley: Senate District 3.

— Sen. Janet Cruz: Senate District 14.

— Eunic Ortiz: Senate District 18.

— Raquel Pacheco: Senate District 36.

— Janelle Perez: Senate District 38.

— Rep. Kristen Arrington: House District 46.

— Lindsay Cross: House District 60.

— Janet Varnell Warwick: House District 61.

— Rep. Michele Rayner Goolsby: House District 62.

— Rep. Kelly Skidmore: House District 92.

— Hillary Cassel: House District 101.

— Rep. Marie Woodson: House District 105.

— Donna Deegan: Jacksonville Mayor.

— Allison Miller: State Attorney, 6th Judicial Circuit.

— Donna Korn: Broward County School Board, Seat 8.

— Yvette DuBose: Fort Lauderdale City Commission, District 3.

— Michelle McGovern: Palm Beach County Commission, District 6.