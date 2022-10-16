October 16, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Joe Biden to visit Florida Tuesday, fundraise for Charlie Crist
Image via AP.

Kelly HayesOctober 16, 20223min3

Related Articles

HeadlinesHurricane Ian

Lessons from Hurricane Michael being applied to Ian recovery

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Here’s Brunch, a pop-up, weekend email during the 2022 General Election — 10.16.22

HeadlinesHurricane Ian

Rick Scott says property insurance rates ‘skyrocketed’ in Ron DeSantis’ era

Charlie Crist and Joe Biden
This will be Biden's first political event in Florida since taking office.

President Joe Biden is making a stop in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday to campaign for Charlie Crist as he heads to the November General Election against incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis.

This will be Biden’s first political event in Florida since taking office. The President will be participating in a fundraising reception for Crist, according to a news release from the White House.

The news of Biden’s visit comes as the majority of Florida voters disapprove of the job he’s doing, which could negatively impact Democratic candidates throughout the state, according to a recent Mason-Dixon poll.

That poll found 54% of Floridians are unhappy with Biden’s performance, while 42% said the President is doing a good job. Another 4% said they aren’t sure either way. While not an enviable rating, Biden’s current rating is higher than Donald Trump’s at the midway point of his first and only term and equal to that of Ronald Reagan in September 1982.

It’s also 2 percentage points higher than where Biden rated in February, when Mason-Dixon conducted a similar poll.

Recent polling also show favorable ratings of Gov. DeSantis are on the rise, notably after Hurricane Ian made landfall. DeSantis’ hurricane response shows a majority favorability, even with Democrats.

A full 55% of all respondents and 61% of likely voters approved of DeSantis’ storm response, against 19% and 21% disapproval, respectively.

Crist and DeSantis are set to square off on Oct. 24 in Florida’s one gubernatorial debate. WPEC CBS 12 will host the debate in Fort Pierce at 7 p.m. that day, two weeks before Election Day. Local news networks will broadcast the debate across the state.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Scott says property insurance rates 'skyrocketed' in Ron DeSantis' era

nextHere’s Brunch, a pop-up, weekend email during the 2022 General Election — 10.16.22

3 comments

  • Tom

    October 16, 2022 at 11:14 am

    No biggie, his 37% Florida approval ensures Chameleon and Dumings lose. Come
    On man!

    POTUS will eat some ice cream and give Forida the middle F U finger. Jill Biden will call the Latino community tacos!

    Desperation to a slate that is lackluster on a good day. Come in man!

    Reply

    • Fat Cammack

      October 16, 2022 at 11:47 am

      Are you gonna vote for me babydoll? I just might do you a favor in return. Lay you down, stand over you bare assed, kick my feet out from underneath me, give you bare assed face pound with humongous ass🍩💋

      Reply

  • Wanda

    October 16, 2022 at 12:33 pm

    DeathDesantis will lose he is a moron fool and I am a Republican.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories