Trulieve opens new medical cannabis dispensary in Land’O’Lakes

Trulieve has announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Land’O’Lakes, and will be celebrating the new location with festivities and special deals on Saturday.

The new dispensary, located at 17704 Aprile Drive Suite 10, will open at 9 a.m. Saturday. It’s ongoing regular hours will be 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Trulieve will be hosting grand opening festivities throughout the day at the new dispensary, including partner giveaways, music, food trucks, deals and specials, and all registered patients will receive a 25% discount.

“Trulieve is proud to continue being at the forefront of expanding access to medical marijuana for Florida’s patient population,” Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers said in a statement. “Trulieve is committed to offering patients high quality products and providing exceptional customer experiences.”

Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, online ordering and in-store pickup. All first-time guests are eligible for a 50% new customer discount at any Florida-based location.

Trulieve sells a largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers and more.

Trulieve has long been the largest medical marijuana operator in Florida, but became the nation’s largest cannabis retailer in late 2021 after closing a $2.1 billion deal to acquire Harvest Health & Recreation.