September 15, 2022
Trulieve nabs Benzinga Cannabis Award

Staff Reports

Trulieve Benzinga
The company is the largest cannabis retailer in the nation.

Trulieve, the nation’s largest cannabis retailer, was recognized this week at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference with the group’s “best cannabis retail expansion strategy” award.

The company topped cannabis retailers Flora Growth and Verano for the honor.

Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers was on hand at the conference as a keynote speaker and accepted the award in-person.

“A heart-felt thank you to every team member who assists with our ongoing retail expansion,” the company offered in a statement. “As the company continues to expand from coast to coast, our success wouldn’t be possible without the impact you make on our business.”

Trulieve has long been the largest medical marijuana operator in Florida, but became the nation’s largest cannabis retailer in late 2021 after closing a $2.1 billion deal to acquire Harvest Health & Recreation.

The company operates 122 retail dispensaries in Florida, with operations also robust in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Staff Reports

