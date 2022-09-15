Democrats using Mitch McConnell’s words to troll Rick Scott at Miami fundraiser

Democrats will be trolling Rick Scott at a Miami fundraiser, and using Mitch McConnell’s words to pull it off.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) will fly a banner above a National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) event in Miami between 5:30 and 6:30, reminding attendees of Mitch McConnell’s recent tempering of Senate takeover expectations.

“Candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome” will be the phrase seen by attendees who look skyward while arriving. NRSC Chair Scott will be at the Thursday event, along with U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Marco Rubio, and candidates Ted Budd, Adam Laxalt, Blake Masters, Joe O’Dea, Mehmet Oz, Tiffany Smiley and J.D. Vance.

“Some of Senate Republicans’ worst candidates will be together tonight, so we’re taking the opportunity to highlight how their disqualifying personal and political baggage has raised concerns at the highest levels of the Republican party. We hope the donors don’t look up,” remarked DSCC spox Nora Keefe.

The DSCC shiv of Scott is the latest attempt to bring scrutiny to Scott’s somewhat controversial stewardship of the Senate re-election effort.

For his part, Scott has defended NRSC strategy against attacks, including concentrating committee spending early in the cycle.

He has also delivered a series of defenses of the 2022 candidates who emerged from Primaries while addressing McConnell’s doubts that Republicans have more than a 50/50 shot at taking back the Senate due to questionable candidates in certain races.

“No! We’ve got great candidates! Look at the background of these people. These are wonderful individuals that believe in this country, and they believe in the right things,” Scott said in August on the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” program. “We are going to win, but we’ve got to raise our money. When we raise our money, we win.”

During a Sept. 1 spot on the Brian Kilmeade radio show, Scott claimed McConnell’s doubts amounted to a “shot at our candidates and the voters.”

The schism between Scott and McConnell is documented at this point. They had a public split over Scott’s “12-point plan to rescue America.” McConnell slammed the plan’s suggestion of review of federal entitlement programs as a nonstarter if he led Senate Republicans next year.

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly urged Scott to make a play for McConnell’s post, and Scott has not squashed the possibility of such a run, despite months of questions about it.

So while Democrats typically don’t make a habit of quoting Mitch McConnell to make their points, it’s clear why they’re doing so here.