Tiger Bay to explore Tampa and its beloved Cuban sandwich

What’s the deal with the Cuban sandwich, and why is it such a big deal in Tampa?

Find out at the Tampa Tiger Bay Club meeting Friday.

Authors Andy Huse, Bárbara Cruz and Jeff Houck will share points from their book, “The Cuban Sandwich: A History in Layers,” exploring the evolution of Tampa’s signature sandwich.

Was the Cuban sandwich really invented in Tampa? Is it even a Cuban sandwich if it’s not hot and pressed? Is Miami the real home of the Cuban sandwich? And how did a simple mix of savory ingredients become known as a Cuban sandwich?

The trio of authors relied on historical documents from Cuba to Tampa and beyond to establish their surprising findings.

The program begins at noon at the Cuban Club ballroom, located at 2010 N. Avendida Republica de Cuba in Ybor City. Doors open at 11:15am.

The authors will sign and sell books, and will be available for interviews before or after the event.

Event organizers expect the findings to challenge what participants think they know about the sandwich. And of course, Cuban sandwiches will be served, prepared by presenting sponsor Tony’s Ybor Catering.

