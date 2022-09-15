September 15, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tiger Bay to explore Tampa and its beloved Cuban sandwich
Image via the Associated Press.

Staff ReportsSeptember 15, 20222min0
Cuban
Is Tampa the real home of this beloved sandwich?

What’s the deal with the Cuban sandwich, and why is it such a big deal in Tampa?

Find out at the Tampa Tiger Bay Club meeting Friday.

Authors Andy Huse, Bárbara Cruz and Jeff Houck will share points from their book, “The Cuban Sandwich: A History in Layers,” exploring the evolution of Tampa’s signature sandwich.

Was the Cuban sandwich really invented in Tampa? Is it even a Cuban sandwich if it’s not hot and pressed? Is Miami the real home of the Cuban sandwich? And how did a simple mix of savory ingredients become known as a Cuban sandwich?

The trio of authors relied on historical documents from Cuba to Tampa and beyond to establish their surprising findings.

The program begins at noon at the Cuban Club ballroom, located at 2010 N. Avendida Republica de Cuba in Ybor City. Doors open at 11:15am.

The authors will sign and sell books, and will be available for interviews before or after the event.

Event organizers expect the findings to challenge what participants think they know about the sandwich. And of course, Cuban sandwiches will be served, prepared by presenting sponsor Tony’s Ybor Catering.

Go to tigerbayclub.com for tickets.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLee Co. GOP demands Special Session to bar FBI and IRS, brands WHO as terrorists

nextTrulieve nabs Benzinga Cannabis Award

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories